Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 5.It’s official: Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back, modeling his iconic trench coat and trademark eye patch as he readies for the ultimate showdown. But the real mystery lies in a compelling phone call he made right after his epic suit-up in the fifth episode of Secret Invasion. "It's time. Let's finish this," he declared to... someone on the other end. As we eagerly await the final episode, let's explore the possible identities of the mysterious caller, ranging from the most probable candidates to thrilling possibilities that could shape this gripping series' grand finale.

Gravik Is Most Likely the Mysterious Caller in 'Secret Invasion'

Image via Disney+

The most likely explanation here is that it was simply Gravik (Kingsley Ben Adir) on the line. In a tense phone call between Fury and Gravik earlier in the episode, crucial details of the threatening villain's plan were disclosed, revealing his relentless pursuit of power. The Super Skrull made it clear that he wouldn't settle for the few DNA samples he had acquired and presented Fury with a bold deal – if the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. could deliver "The Harvest" – a collection of the Avengers' super DNA that Fury led a group of Skrull collectors, including Gravik, to gather after the Battle of Earth in Avengers: Endgame – he would call off the order he called for the U.S. military strike on Russian soil. Fury is the only one that knows the location of The Harvest, which would provide at least one explanation for why he's kept Fury alive despite multiple chances to take him out.

Fury being Fury is already catching a flight on a private jet to Finland during this chat, indicating that he anticipated this exact move. Upon arriving in Finland, Fury meets up with Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) and leads her to the grave of Col. Nicholas J. Fury. There, we see him acquire The Harvest from one of his many headstones scattered around the world. When Sonya asks him again why he doesn't simply call the Avengers, he remains resolute, reaffirming that this matter is personal. He speculates Gravik likely came up with his plan to make Super Skrulls after collecting the samples, leaving Fury feeling responsible for the whole mess that's happened.

She then asks him if he's really going to just hand it over to Gravik. Fury gives a cryptic response as always and walks into a small mausoleum close to the grave where he suits up and makes the call. All of this suggests that it’s highly likely that Fury is simply phoning Gravik to confirm that he has The Harvest and is prepared to meet, before walking off-screen fully suited and ready, setting up their final confrontation that will happen in the finale

Nick Fury Could Definitely Be Calling G’iah for Back up in ‘Secret Invasion'

Image via Disney+

It’s also highly plausible that Fury, having already made it clear that he is one step ahead of Gravik, is reaching out to someone for assistance in the ultimate battle against the rebel Skrulls. While he mentioned his reluctance to involve the Avengers, he never excluded the possibility of seeking help from a certain superpowered Skrull who shares a deeply personal vendetta against Gravik.

Throughout Episode 5, G'iah (Emilia Clarke) proved herself as a formidable warrior, notably showcasing her strength alongside Pricilla (Charlayne Woodard) while taking down Gravik's rebels in the episode's standout scene. The ruthless actions Gravik took against Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and her mother unquestionably fuel her fierce motivation to avenge them. Additionally, her newly acquired powers, which were teased in Episode 4, are likely to be fully unveiled in the finale as she faces off against Gravik.

Before going to meet with Pricilla to bury her father, she asked Fury where he was going, to which he says Finland. There's a good chance that's where she is currently headed and that Fury called her right before the credits to pull her into the final fight.

Is Nick Fury Finally Calling the Marvels?

Image via Marvel Studios

Another possibility could be that Fury is finally pulling in Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) or Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Nia DaCosta is set to unite Carol, Monica, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) on the big screen in the highly anticipated 2023 feature film. The trailblazing director of The Marvels will make history with the film as both the youngest person and first Black woman to ever direct a Marvel film.

We know from Jonathan Schwartz, VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, that Secret Invasion takes place precisely on the current day in the MCU. We also know that The Marvels will pick up immediately after this series, creating a direct link between the two. More than that, Jackson, who is also returning for the film, shared with Empire Magazine that the events of Secret Invasion will literally be the catalyst for the unfolding events in the film, making both Danvers and Rambeau strong contenders for cameos in the series finale.

Though the idea of summoning Captain Marvel might seem contrary to Fury's claims of avoiding the Avengers, it doesn't negate the personal nature of the conflict. Considering that Skrull matters involve Danvers as much as they do Fury, it would be fitting for her to be involved in the story's climax. The rebellion led by Gravik is partly a result of Carol's inability to help the Skrulls find a home, and with Gravik on the verge of potentially gaining additional powers from The Harvest, Fury could have called upon her assistance. During the mid-credits scene in Ms. Marvel's finale, we witnessed Carol swapping places with Kamala. Since Secret Invasion either takes place concurrently or after the events of Ms. Marvel, that would put Carol on her way to Earth right about now, seamlessly setting the stage for her arrival.

Monica Rambeau is also a strong candidate to join the big fight. After being approached by a Skrull agent (Lori Livingston) in WandaVision's mid-credits scene, who revealed that a friend of her mother (almost certainly Nick Fury) wanted to meet with her, the finale of Secret Invasion would be the ideal moment to incorporate Monica back into the narrative. If Fury called her to the SABER space station towards the end of WandaVision, her appearance in Secret Invasion would further solidify her abilities before her upcoming movie and smoothly connect to the groundwork laid in WandaVision. Even if we don't witness Fury assemble Captain Marvel and/or Monica Rambeau in Secret Invasion, fans can rest assured they will all reunite in theaters in just a few months!

Will Nick Fury Bring in the Agents?

Amidst all the possibilities, the most far-fetched yet fervently desired theory revolves around the return of three former beloved SHIELD agents. The first would be the comeback of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Fans are holding out hope that the finale will reveal her survival and that she and Fury had a master plan from the beginning, much like Fury's fake death in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Even though Smulders hinted at the character's finality, she also told Collider that "anything is possible." In the event that Maria is unfortunately gone for good, the void left by her absence would necessitate a new right-hand ally for Fury, and enthusiastic Agents of SHIELD lovers are eager to witness the return of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and/or Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) to fill this pivotal role.

The status of Agents of SHIELD's canonicity has long been debated among fans. While its connection to the wider MCU remains elusive, Marvel shows produced outside of Marvel Studios tend to adhere to canon until they conflict with established MCU lore. As exemplified by the new Daredevil series, which is set to canonize certain elements of its original Netflix run, it is conceivable that Agents of SHIELD could follow suit. If we are to assume that Phil Coulson's demise in the MCU is indeed the character's true end, fans speculate that he, like Maria, could have undergone a Fury-esque revival off-screen, secretly working with Fury at SABER all along.

Similarly, fans are dying for the official MCU entry of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson, aka Quake, who could emerge as a new hero in the MCU, starting by joining forces with Fury to combat Gravik and his Super Skrull army. Regardless of whether any Agents of SHIELD characters show up, fans should remain optimistic about a potential reintegration of these characters into the current MCU, similar to how Marvel Studios has reintroduced Charlie Cox's Daredevil, with the understanding that aspects of their history might be reimagined.

Tune in for the thrilling conclusion of Secret Invasion on Disney+ premiering on Wednesday, July 26!