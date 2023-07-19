After the climactic events of Episode 4, Secret Invasion finally takes the story of the Skrull Rebellion toward a tipping point. Not all, but most of the cards are now on the table, and both Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) prepare for a final showdown. Starting with the death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Gravik has continuously landed blow after blow against Fury, with his most recent attack leaving Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) dead and President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) critically injured. And with James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) now revealed to have been replaced by a Skrull, it really looks like the odds are stacked against Fury. But of course, he still has a fighting chance, thanks to his wife Priscilla/Varra (Charlayne Woodard) and Talos' newly superpowered daughter G'iah (Emilia Clarke). The question is, will it be enough?

Written by Michael Bhim and Brian Tucker and directed by Ali Selim, Episode 5, "Harvest," reveals some key details about Gravik's plan and a secret plan of Fury's that's now come back to haunt him. On a more happy note, the episode also brings back Olivia Colman's delightful British spy, Sonya Falsworth. Sonya was absent in the last episode, dealing with a little Skrull hunt of her own, but her return just makes this episode all the better. Like the previous episode, "Harvest" is also relatively short, clocking in at just under 37 minutes, but a lot happens within that time. So let's get started in recapping everything, shall we?

Gravik’s Down (But Not Out) at the Start of 'Secret Invasion' Episode 5

Fury gets the President to the hospital, where the doctors tell him to stay outside. While there, he sees on the news that eyewitnesses spotted Talos helping to save the President. A pyrrhic victory for Talos, who always wanted to show the world how good the Skrulls could be. Despite having killed Talos, Gravik's plans still took a hit, and that leads to Pagon (Killian Scott) questioning his leadership. Gravik lashes out and kills Pagon in front of the other rebel warriors. He then orders Varra's death, and they hop to it, but it's clear that many of the rebels, including Beto (Samuel Adewunmi), no longer trust Gravik.

Gravik then calls Rhodey, secretly the Skrull Raava, who is on the way to the hospital. He tells Raava to keep the President alive and inform him that the attack was by Russians with the help of Skrulls. He also tells Raava to reveal the location of New Skrullos to the President, provoking a U.S. military strike on Russian soil. Raava is shocked by this gambit, which risks all the Skrulls at New Skrullos, but Gravik says that he will use this potential strike as leverage against Fury. And if that fails, then they will all just have to sacrifice themselves for the greater good.

At the hospital, Fury is waiting for Rhodey/Raava, pulling a gun on the Skrull spy. However, Raava reveals that she leaked the video of Fury killing Maria Hill to the press. And that now makes Fury the most wanted man on the planet (which he already was after the first attack in Episode 1, but they're really hammering it home this time). Fury has no choice but to leave the hospital, with "Rhodey" threatening to unleash the entire Secret Service on him if he ever gets near the President again.

Sonya's Back and Gravik's Losing Control in 'Secret Invasion' Episode 5

After the credits, we catch up with Sonya Falsworth in London, where she meets her boss, Director Weatherby (Tony Curran). She outs the director as a Skrull and forces him to reveal the location of Dr. Rosa Dalton (Katie Finneran), the scientist who's running Gravik's Super Skrull experiments. Back at New Skrullos, Beto and some of the other warriors approach Gravik. While they're talking Raava calls Gravik and informs him that the President is out of surgery. As he's talking on the phone, the rebels gang up on Gravik and try to kill him. But with his skills and his new powers, Gravik takes them all down. Beto is the last one left, and he publicly executes him as a show of strength. Beto dies telling Gravik he's "nothing but a monster."

Fury heads to a safe house in Brixton, where he finds G'iah waiting for him. He gives her a lesson in the history of Brixton and attempts to talk to her about Talos' death, but she stops him. She tells Fury that she ran away from her father because she knew he would lose, but Fury argues that Talos did not lose, he chose the path of struggle. Fury tells G'iah that she cannot let grief paralyze her, and reveals that Talos told him she's a Super Skrull now. G'iah reveals that Gravik only has a few DNA samples but what he's really looking for is something called the Harvest, a name Fury recognizes. G'iah says that she needs to bury her father and Fury gives her his keys, telling her to take him to Priscilla. The police arrive and Fury has to leave. G'iah asks him where to and he says Finland.

Gravik Offers Fury a Deal in 'Secret Invasion' Episode 5

Sonya meets Dr. Rosa Dalton and her husband Victor (Mark Bazeley) at their private lab, immediately making it clear that she knows they're Skrulls. With her agents holding them at gunpoint, she questions Rosa, asking her about the machine she built for the Skrulls. After their conversation, Sonya has her agents take the Daltons, burning down their lab. Victor attempts to break free, putting a gun to Rosa's head and threatening to kill her — but Sonya calmly shoots him instead.

G'iah takes Talos's body to Priscilla's home, where she finds the older Skrull waiting for Gravik's rebels. At first, she thinks G'iah is working for Gravik, but she tells her who she really is, asking for help to bury her father. Back at the hospital, the President is awake, and "Rhodey" meets with him, telling him that the Skrulls are working with Russia and that he's received corroborating evidence from Sonya. Rhodey shows the President the location of New Skrullos and says that they need to destroy it, promising the support of the other NATO powers. The President is hesitant as a strike on Russian soil would mean the start of World War III, but "Rhodey" convinces him to do it, saying that a Skrull invasion would mean the extinction of humanity.

Gravik calls Fury, offering him a deal. He tells the old spymaster about the strike and says that he will call the whole thing off if Fury brings him the Harvest, in person. Fury clearly anticipated this as he's already catching a flight on a private jet to Finland. At this point, we get a surprising cameo from Black Widow's Rick Mason (O-T Fagbenle). After some witty banter, during which we find out that the helicarrier has been mothballed, Mason gives Fury something he'll need "on the other side" and they set off.

'Secret Invasion' Episode 5 Shows Us a Skrull Funeral

Outside the Fury residence, Priscilla and G'iah give Talos a funeral in a touching private ceremony. G'iah says that Talos deserved to have processions of mourners, but Priscilla points out that he was never one for pageantry. The funeral requires an offering, which G'iah provides: her mother's ring. The young Skrull doesn't know the funeral prayer, but Priscilla recites it instead as G'iah sets fire to her father's pyre. She bids him a final farewell in the Skrull language, saying, "Travel well to your beyond, Father."

After the funeral, the two of them go back inside and G'iah tells Priscilla that the last thing she told her father was that he was a failure. Priscilla comforts her, and they share a chuckle talking about Fury. G'iah asks Priscilla why she stayed in the house, despite Gravik wanting to kill her. Priscilla says that she loves the house, talking about how she first got it and how she and Fury built a life together there. G'iah asks her if Fury ever saw Priscilla in her own skin, which offends the older Skrull. Priscilla tells her off, then composes herself and says that when it comes to facing down her would-be assassins, she would rather do it right there, in her own home. At that very moment, the Skrull strike team Gravik sent attacks, leading Priscilla and G'iah to take cover while they arm up. Despite the army of rebels who come after them, the two Skrulls manage to hold their own and survive. And G'iah didn't even have to use any of her new powers too!

Fury Prepares for the Endgame in 'Secret Invasion' Episode 5

In Finland, a "Mr. Kerhonen" arrives at the airport. Outside, it's revealed that it was Fury using SHIELD technology (which we've seen before in Captain America: The Winter Soldier). He meets Sonya, who's waiting for him, and comments about how SHIELD spent a billion dollars on the technology (called Widow's Veil) and still couldn't get it to disguise more than the user's face. Fury says there's a newer version that can do the whole body, it's just not the one he has on him. They then drive off, listening to "Audacity" by Stormzy. Back in London, Priscilla drops G'iah off and tells her to be careful. Presumably, we'll find out in the next episode what exactly she needs to be careful with.

As Fury and Sonya drive towards the Russian border, he asks her why she gave Rhodey evidence of the Skrull base. She is then quite shocked when he reveals that Rhodey is a Skrull, asking why Gravik would want to blow up his own people. Fury explains the gambit, illustrating how Gravik plans to start WWIII. She then asks him about the Harvest, and he reveals that during the events of Avengers: Endgame, nearly every Avenger (and others) spilled blood. So, after the battle was over, Fury sent a secret team of Skrulls to collect that DNA, led by Gravik. He speculates that's probably when Gravik came up with his plan to make Super Skrulls. In other words, Fury really is responsible for the whole mess that's happened, and that's the real reason why he came back.

They arrive at a graveyard, where Fury leads Sonya to the grave of Col. Nicholas J. Fury. Apparently, Fury has a few fake graves around the world, and this is the one where he hid the Harvest. Sonya asks him again why he doesn't call the Avengers. Fury says that this is personal and that they can't keep depending on superheroes to save the day. He truly believes that none of them can defend the world he can. He says that the only "power" he has was "planted between my ears by a single mother" and wrapped around his finger by a woman "who's far greater" than he could ever hope to be. Sonya asks him why he chose to leave the Harvest in Finland and Fury says he and Priscilla honeymooned there, revealing to her that his wife is a Skrull. Fury then retrieves the Harvest and Sonya asks him if he's really going to just hand it over to Gravik. Fury gives a cryptic response as always and steps inside a small building close to the grave. Inside, he activates some secret boxes, retrieving one of his iconic leather suits, an eye patch, and a gun. He then suits up and sets out to "finish this."

