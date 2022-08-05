Marvel’s got a lot of upcoming projects for fans to look up to in the coming years, but there’s arguably none as anticipated as the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Based on the popular comic storyline of the same name, the series will dive into a world of mistruths and conspiracy as the vast Skrull conspiracy is unveiled. The comic storyline was an eight-part limited series but had ramifications on other comics and characters in the larger MCU.

In the comics, The Illuminati comprising Iron Man, Mister Fantastic, Namor, Professor X, Black Bolt and Doctor Strange attack the Skrull Empire and confront them about their past attempt at invading Earth and warn that any future attempts at invading Earth would come at a heavy cost. However, the Skrull Princess Veranke decides to forgo their warning and decide to infiltrate Earth by posing as several high-level ranking players, with Veranke herself pretending to be Spider-Woman (with the actual Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman held captive). Thus began a game of chess, with the Skrulls shape-shifting as anyone they wanted to be and the Avengers having to contend with the idea that anyone they trusted could secretly be a Skrull hell-bent on Earth’s invasion. Surprises included Illuminati member Black Bolt being a Skrull who had never escaped the Skrull Empire with the rest of the Illuminati, Elektra Natchios revealed as a Skrull after her death.

The charm of the Secret Invasion storyline was that it played out like a whodunit, with readers and the heroes themselves being unsure about who they could trust. This eventually came to a head in a massive fight between the heroes led by Nick Fury at The Raft a supermax prison for supervillains that were all released by Skrulls. With SHIELD having been infiltrated so successfully, the organization was shuttered by the POTUS. Since SHIELD has already had a reduced presence in the MCU content as of late, this is something that we could see happen in the streaming show.

The Disney+ series is likely to vary greatly from the comics both in terms of the storyline and scope. For starters, characters like Spider-Woman have yet to be introduced to the MCU (although there is a Sony Olivia Wilde movie on the horizon) and the likelihood of the character being introduced in the series seems slim. There’s also nothing to indicate that the series will be a star-studded affair with familiar Marvel heroes making cameos or being part of the Skrull action. As of right now Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) are all coming back but aside from War Machine, none of these are superheroes and even War Machine has played second fiddle to Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) in most of his MCU outings.

Captain Marvel also did away with the comic notion of all Skrulls being evil, with Talos being a good guy and the Kree being the malevolent oppressors in the film. Furthermore, Spider-man: Far From Home revealed that Talos had been acting as Nick Fury on Earth under Fury’s orders so it’s unlikely that he will switch to the dark side in the series. From the little that we know of the series, it seems that the show will lean heavily in the spy genre with Fury rooting out double agent Skrulls that are posing as humans. The show would thus essentially follow Agents of SHIELD’s Hydra infiltration storyline more than the comic’s superhero bonanza that was Secret Invasion.

Dupes of Invisible Woman, Iron Man, Jarvis, Hank Pym were all in play during the chaos and while the Disney+ series doesn’t seem likely to be very grand in the scheme of things, it could open the door for an Avengers-level movie somewhere down the line. That said, with Kang so firmly on board and the Multiverse saga culminating in Avengers: Kang Dynasty and the Avengers: Secret Wars, where the MCU could actively explore the popular Secret Invasion storyline outside the series remains a mystery.

There are plenty of new casting additions in the series to excite fans and keep them waiting for the Disney+ series. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Dermott Mulroney are all stepping into the MCU with undisclosed roles. Although Ben-Adir is said to be the lead villain, there’s not much else we know about the mysterious MCU show. Two of the most exciting casting announcements though have been Mother of Dragons’ Emillia Clark making her MCU debut in this show, as well as Academy Award winner Olivia Coleman who will be playing Fury's old ally. Her role should pair nicely with Fury’s especially since set photos and Samuel L. Jackson’s own comments indicate that the show will be diving into the popular character’s past. Similarly, the series will also finally put some spotlight on Maria Hill, a character that has been present since the first Avengers movie but not been focused on thus far.

In her 2022 Comic Con appearance Cobie Smulders who plays her stated to Buzzfeed: "You get to see the dynamic, you get to see the working relationship of Fury and Hill, like, what is that? What do they do when waiting for a clue to come in, you know? What is the safe house like? What's the water cooler talk like? So it's an opportunity to showcase that. And I think for her especially, she's just been holding down the fort since [Fury] has been gone, and a lot of stuff's been coming to a head."

The series finally exploring the Fury-Hill duo is a great idea, considering how they’ve been mainstays in the MCU from the start. However, there’s little indication of where the series will leave the MCU and if the show will be a self-contained six-part miniseries finally putting the Skrull storyline to rest, or set the stage for further exploration in future seasons or upcoming films.