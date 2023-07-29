Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Secret Invasion finale

We have a lot of unanswered questions following the Secret Invasion finale. Though the battle against Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) is over, his actions left an even larger war looming. It seems almost like a tradition for every Marvel Disney+ show to end in a massive brawl CGI brawl between two enhanced characters at their most powerful (looking at you WandaVision, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk), even if it diverges from the tone of the series had built for itself throughout the prior episode. And while Secret Invasion doesn’t stray too far from its political thriller vibe, it was still surprising and a bit jarring to see Skrulls flying with the powers of Captain Marvel and growing Mantis’ antennae. However, if there is one constant we can rely on in Secret Invasion, it’s the MCU newcomers Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. And lucky for us, it seems like it won’t be the last time we see them.

What Happens to Sonya & G’iah 'Secret Invasion's Finale?

During a tense confrontation at New Skrullos, G’iah (Clarke) was able to stop Gravik using one of his own tricks against him – by shapeshifting into Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). By morphing into Fury, G’iah was able to lure Gravik into a false sense of power, assuming he automatically had the upper hand over his old mentor. “Fury” surrenders The Harvest, a vial containing the DNA of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and other assorted villains and allies, as the dangerous Gravik imbued himself with their powers. Assuming he was minutes from death due to the toxic nuclear air, Gravik was shocked when Fury stopped his punch and returned a Hulk-arm wallop that sent him skyrocketing. Since G’iah was also in the Super Skrull chamber (in the form of Fury) she also gained all of the Avenger’s abilities and utilized them to exact her revenge against Gravik. Killing Gravik (he is dead, right?) allows some closure for G’iah, having avenged the murder of both of her parents, but it doesn’t do much to stop the impending (albeit misplaced) Skrull fear from engulfing the world.

While G’iah deals with Gravik, the real Fury teams up once more with Sonya Falsworth (Colman) to stop Skrull Rhodey (Don Cheadle) aka Raava (Nisha Aaliya) from convincing President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) to bomb New Skrullos. When the guards outside his hospital room start to mysteriously hit the floor, combined with a misleading phone call (thanks, Sonya) warning him that Fury is coming for The President, “Rhodey” decides they need to move the President to safety, right into the bubbly and ever-enthusiastic arms of Sonya.

Staring down the barrel of Sonya’s gun, Raava still has to commit to the bit and act as Rhodey, but even she can tell the jig is up. Fury enters, only furthering the President’s confusion as he wonders where to aim his gun. In a hasty last-ditch effort, “Rhodey” scrambles to disarm Sonya and winds up with a bullet to the Skrull brain, courtesy of Fury. Still in shock, the President makes the call to disarm the nuke headed for New Skrullos, but when he addresses the situation in a statement to the public, he only makes the situation worse.

Sonya’s New Mission and G’iah’s Role

Riddled with fear and enveloped in trauma from the fiasco he just experienced, President Ritson essentially wages war on all Skrulls. The bill he is proposing will label Skrulls and all “off-world born species” as enemy combatants. As if that wasn’t enough, he also threatens to kill every last Skrull on Earth, which certainly won’t sit well with the one million of them currently inhabiting it. But it isn’t just the Skrulls that will take issue with this new regime, as humans like Fury and Sonya are willing to fight for the Skrulls rights as well. Americans will be divided by Ritson’s decision, creating a political climate that isn’t so different from how it is in the real world (without the shapeshifting aliens, of course). With humans divided, lobbying for and against the extermination of aliens, and feeling liberated to shoot anyone they suspect may be a Skrull, the turmoil is just beginning.

Even though Gravik appears to be very much dead, the Skrulls are going to be forced into a war with the humans whether they want it or not, and they’ll need a leader. This is the offer that Sonya proposes to G’iah after cornering her in an alleyway. “Your people need a leader. You’ll need resources to fight this war that Ritson has launched on your people,” she tells G’iah, “and I can get them to you.” G’iah is hesitant at first, weary of the similar agreement her father made with Fury, but Sonya assures her they won’t make the same mistakes, leaving love and friendship out of the terms of their partnership.

Acknowledging the mistakes of past Human/Skrull alliances is the best start imaginable. While Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) were close, it has become clear that they mainly operated on blind faith in one another, something you simply can’t rely on for the espionage-filled lives they led. Fury kept secrets from Talos, and Talos from Fury, both of which came to bite them in the butt later. Sonya makes it clear to G’iah that they will use each other, but it will be for the betterment of both species.

Marvel Needs To Follow Up With Their New Heroes

As G’iah walks off with Sonya to an idling SUV, it seems all but confirmed that the two will return to the MCU in some capacity. As to when that would be is a bit more complicated. After the culmination of the Infinity Saga came to a close with Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has spent the majority of Phase 4 and Phase 5 establishing new heroes, but it is struggling (and maybe not even trying?) to form the connectivity between the characters that made the early years of the MCU so exciting.

Since Endgame, a plethora of new heroes have been introduced to the fold along with a healthy serving of post-credit scene set-ups that have yet to be mentioned or followed up on. Take a character like Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), who got his own series back in March of 2022. Even though it had the MCU intro before every episode, it was completely devoid of any and all MCU tie-ins. While on the one hand, it is a refreshing change of pace, it's also a shame that we have no clue when we’ll see Moon Knight show up next and fight alongside. If a high-profile hero like Moon Knight has no foreseeable return in sight, it’s difficult to say when we’ll see Sonya and G’iah again amidst all the moving cogs of the MCU, but hopefully, their return will be sooner than later, as there are a few announced projects they could potentially appear.

Sonya & G’iah Could Show Up in 'Thunderbolts'

The first potential appearance could be as soon as The Marvels, which has been teased as a sequel to Secret Invasion. The movie will primarily focus on the adventures of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Fury will also be involved. Considering the connection The Marvels has to Secret Invasion, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the pair (or at least one of them) show up for a cameo or in a post-credit scene. Next up (and the most likely place for the pair to return) is Armor Wars. The series will follow Rhodey (the real one) likely dealing with the fallout of Secret Invasion as he tries to make up for the time he lost, and the new political climate created by President Ritson. While Rhodey deals with things by the book both on the field as War Machine and in the office as Colonel, Sonya, and G’iah will take a more hands-on approach and handle the more immediate Skrull issues that the government can’t and/or won’t stop.

Lastly, there is always the possibility that the two could appear in Thunderbolts. Sonya recruiting G’iah felt very similar to the way Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) has been picking conflicted heroes to add to her roster throughout Phases 4 and 5, and considering their ties to Fury, it’s possible the two know each other. Considering the Thunderbolts team seems to lack any major-powered heroes, G’iah could definitely lend a helping Hulk hand. After all, isn’t she the most powerful character in the MCU now? If Sonya hadn’t reached out first, Val definitely would’ve scooped her up – who could say no to a Yelena (Florence Pugh) and G’iah team-up?

While we all want to see Sonya cause more sardonic chaos and watch G’iah attempt to improve on the legacy of her family, it likely won’t be for a long while due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But our stories of shapeshifting aliens, heroes, and political unrest can wait as long as it needs to if it means the people writing the stories we care so much about are paid fairly for their hard work. After all, without the writers and actors we never would’ve gotten the line, “Cake or death,” and even worse, Olivia Colman would never be able to deliver it in the way only she could.