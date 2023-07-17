It is a race against time to try and avert chaos for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his remnant of allies. Disney+ has released a brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ latest series Secret Invasion and it promises a climactic close for the final two episodes of the espionage thriller. It is a consensus that Secret Invasion started off with a bang as evidenced in the demise of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) after the longtime MCU character shared a tense reunion with Fury. While some have argued that perhaps the series needs to lay off the gas with regard to shock value, this new trailer hints that the final two episodes will maintain an exhilarating pace.

In the series' latest episode entitled Beloved, audiences were treated to chaos unleashed by the hand of the leader of the Skrull revolution, General Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). The new trailer tees off with Gravik staing clearly to Fury that his way on the human race is well and truly on and there is not much else the spy can do about it. "After everything you've lost, do you still have any fight left in you?" Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) quizzes Fury and the super spy answers in the affirmative.

Despite the other blinders thrown by the series in episode 4, the show also revealed that Col. James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is a Skrull working for Gravik. Rhodey and Fury are seen in faceoff where it would seem that the shape-shifting Skrull has orchestrated to bring Fury in as a fugitive. The decision to alter the personality of Rhodey in the MCU is a tricky one given the Avenger's long-standing within the universe. The move also begs a bigger question as to the whereabouts of the real Rhodey and whether the colonel is alive. In the meantime, Fury is running out of moves and fast, but that won't stop him from attempting to put out the fires ignited by Gravik and the Skrulls.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 4: Nothing Can Break Fury and Priscilla’s Relationship

A New Super Skrull

The relationship between Fury and Gravik has been consistently strained and there is no love lost between the pair. It is, however, important to note that despite these strong feelings of animosity, Gravik seems more content in tormenting Fury - by picking off his allies one after the other - than killing him. In episode 1, Gravik began with the execution of Hill one that saw the pair share a stare-down in the aftermath. Gravik repeats the trick again in episode 4 where he puts down Fury's most trusted ally, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and leaves Fury to mourn. However, that move might come back to hunt Gravik given that Talos' daughter G’iah (Emilia Clarke) still lives. Having shot her for betraying him on New Skrullos, Gravik will soon realise that G'iah has been revived by Extremis, making her only the second Super Skrull. Could this be Fury's equalising factor?

The first four episodes of Secret Invasion are now streaming on Disney+. Watch the new trailer below: