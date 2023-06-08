Marvel Studios is gearing up for a gritty spy story with the upcoming Secret Invasion series. In true spy fashion, the studio released some cryptic tweets and soon deleted them. But eagle-eyed fans noticed the address of a new website theinvasionhasbegun.com. Upon entering the website, a password is required, after piecing the clues in various images together, the password turns out to be RSD3PX5N7S.

The website then takes you to a new four-minute long clip that sees Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in present-day Moscow meeting an agent called Prescod, who then informs him about the “chaos” that’s coming their way in the form of the Skrulls, and establishes that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is needed on Earth, before attacking Ross. The thrilling clip sets up the events of the upcoming feature in the best possible cryptic way.

What is Secret Invasion About?

Nick Fury has been long missing in action, and we really don’t know what happened after he came back from the blip. We see him briefly at Tony Starks’ funeral, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home wherein Talos had taken his place on Earth, while Fury himself took it easy in space. The seeds for Secret Invasion were sown with Captain Marvel, which saw Fury promising the Skrulls a new home. However, decades later when he’s unable to provide one, a new generation of those Skrulls have decided to take over Earth. The new clip suggests these Skrulls are behind the tensions escalating throughout the world. With previously released trailer and images, it is certain that no one can be trusted even the characters we thought we knew can eventually turn out to be a Skrull in disguise and Fury will have to fight this fight alone.

Image via Marvel

The Cast and Creators Behind Secret Invasion

The series brings back Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey. The series also cast a new slew of characters including Kingsley Ben-Adir as antagonist Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, a high-ranking MI6 agent, and Dermot Mulroney as Ritson, the President of the United States. Further, rounding off the cast are Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, and Carmen Ejogo – all cast in undisclosed roles. The series is created by Mr Robot fame Kyle Bradstreet and is directed by Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on June 21. You can check out the trailer below: