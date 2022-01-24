A picture and a handful of clips from the set of Marvel's upcoming series, Secret Invasion series have revealed that filming on the studio's next project is well underway. While we learned via an Instagram post from one of Secret Invasion’s stars, Samuel L. Jackson, that production had begun back in October, we haven’t seen or heard much else until now, with new photos and video coming out of the set in Halifax, England.

A few new photos depict co-stars Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendehlson — who play Agent Maria Hill and Talos, respectively — strolling around the Yorkshire set. Staying warm with heavy coats and sweaters, the two smile and chat during some downtime between takes. A few more from the BBC reveal Jackson sporting a graying beard as he films in the city center as Nick Fury, and we also got a look at new-to-the-MCU star Emilia Clarke. The actress joins Secret Invasion in an undisclosed role, and in the quick video — originally part of footage shot by ITV News — it appears as though Clarke’s character is keeping an eye out for someone that may be following her. Though the short segment leaves us with just as many questions about the unknown character as we had before, at least we get to see the actress in action.

If the series stays true to the comics of the same name, Secret Invasion will center around a race of aliens known as the Skrull who have the ability to shape-shift and raise hell, originally introduced in Captain Marvel. Instead of using their powers for good, some of the Skrulls transform into Marvel’s top superheroes in an attempt to take over the world. It is worth noting, however, that past encounters with the Skrull in the MCU have illustrated a softer, gentler alien population seeking refuge following the attempted genocide of their people by the brutal and villainous Kree, so who knows how everything will shake out in Secret Invasion?

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Another casting that we are sure of is actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who will play the film's lead villain, though it has yet to be confirmed just who that villain is. Like Clarke, actors Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo have also been cast in undisclosed parts.

Secret Invasion has not yet set a premiere date. Check out the images and video below:

https://twitter.com/SInvasionNews/status/1485603504211345413

https://twitter.com/SInvasionNews/status/1485605662663094274

‘Secret Invasion’ Gets a New Logo for the Disney+ Marvel Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson The show also stars Ben Mendelsohn and Emilia Clarke.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email