2022 is about to come to a close. This means we are all one step closer to all the great films and series on the horizon in 2023. Today, Disney+ decided to show off what it has in store for the coming year with a teaser trailer of the service. One upcoming series that was showcased was Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion.

In early 2023, Marvel Studios will expand the universe with Secret Invasion. Much of the plot is currently being kept under wraps, like with most Marvel content. But it is known that it will take inspiration from the comic book event of the same name. A race of alien shape-shifters known as Skrulls has infiltrated Earth, and it is up to the heroes to stop them while trying to figure out who they can trust. At the center of the series is Samuel L. Jackson returning as former SHIELD director Nick Fury. He is joined by other returning cast members Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle as Rhodey aka War Machine. The series will also see Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman join the MCU.

The Disney+ teaser just shows a few quick shots from the new series, but it is enough to excite any Marvel fan. The first shot shows Freeman’s CIA Agent Ross sneaking around the corner. It has yet to be announced where this show takes place in the MCU timeline, but that show seems to suggest after Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Spoilers for the movie, but the end of the film left the character on the run and this shot does not suggest he is happy to show his face in public. We then get a good look at Clarke’s character as she gives an ominous warning to an off-screen character, “This is just the beginning.”

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Martin Freeman Calls 'Secret Invasion' a "Departure" From the Rest of the MCU

The third shot features an angry Skrull roaring at a crowd, likely after being exposed as an imposter. This is the first real look fans have gotten at the iconic Marvel alien species since Captain Marvel, and it looks great! The final shot teased from the show is probably the most exciting. We get an epic shot of Jackson as Nick Fury looking as ready as ever to fight some aliens.

Secret Invasion is created by Kyle Bradstreet, who also serves as showrunner, based on the comics by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. Bradstreet previously served as a writer and producer on the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot. The series will also be directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion does not have an announced release date but it is expected to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in early 2023. Check out the Disney+ teaser below and see what the streamer has to offer in the coming year: