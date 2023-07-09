Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Secret Invasion.

MCU’s Secret Invasion is only three episodes in, but it has already introduced some surprising twists — one of which is finding out about Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) by the end of the second episode called “Promises." This said scene caused shock from many fans because of many reasons. And in “Betrayed," which dropped July 5, we learned more about this mysterious character and figure out her role in the show moving forward.

Who Exactly Is Priscilla?

Image via Disney

There is not much background information as to who Priscilla is, as this character did not have a huge part in the Marvel comics. In fact, there is no Priscilla in the comics; instead, fans may only recognize her as Varra — her original Skrull identity. Even then, she was only a mere extra, making it easy to introduce her to the MCU with a rather clean slate.

RELATED: This Theory Could Explain How to Spot ‘Secret Invasion’s Skrulls in Plain Sight

The second episode of Secret Invasion was when she made her MCU debut, and in a pretty surprising manner, at that. We see Priscilla in the kitchen, and then, Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes in and kisses her, and it is right then that we learn that she is a Fury, too — something that made Nick Fury an even more mysterious being. In the third episode, this is when we see more about these two and who Priscilla is in general. In the most recent episode, we see the couple hitting it off, flirting in a diner, as early as 1998. Here, Fury still calls her Varra, her actual Skrull name. In the present day, Priscilla is seen holding doubts about Fury’s return, and it’s understandable why. They were already together when the infamous Blip happened, leaving her alone for five years, essentially a widow. Things were going well when the Avengers managed to save the world, but then Fury left again — this time, it’s voluntarily. He stays in space for another few years, making it the second time Priscilla had to navigate the world alone. With these things, we can assume that Fury’s recent return has caused confusion, hurt, and everything in between for this woman because she isn’t sure how long it's going to last this time around. She lets her guard up, not wanting to feel herself open up again to Fury. Here, we can gather that Priscilla is going to be a much bigger character in the show, and the air of mystery around her will certainly make us question who she has become over the past few years during Fury’s absence.

Things surrounding Priscilla start to get more interesting right around the end of “Betrayed." We follow Priscilla as she heads to a safety deposit box, retrieving a gun. Then, she calls a mysterious person — some say that it is Rhodey (Don Cheadle) or even Pagon (Killian Scott), with the latter yet to be introduced in the show — and asks if she could talk to Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the leader of the Skrull rebellion. However, she was not given permission to talk to him. We could only guess in the meantime who it is. But this scene just proves the gravity of Priscilla aka Varra in the storyline, and how she and her unknown intentions will certainly affect Fury.

How Priscilla’s Introduction Will Change 'Secret Invasion'

Image via Disney+

Unlike the other characters in Secret Invasion, such as G’iah (Emilia Clarke) and Pagon, no one really knows who Priscilla is. This Skrull and the wife of Fury doesn’t have enough background for people to speculate who she really is and what will be her role in the future events of the show and the MCU in general. However, just seeing the first few episodes of the show certainly leads us to believe that she is going to be someone to watch out for. No one knows what she is planning to do, whether or not it is going to cause a bigger rift between her and Fury, and if she has become part of the rebellion. There are still many questions about her and how much she has changed throughout the years — all we know is that Fury will be in for a big dilemma if she actually ends up being on Gravik’s side. But, who knows, there is a chance that she might be coerced into giving some information about Fury’s plans. We won’t know until the next few episodes, that’s for sure.

New episodes of Secret Invasion arrive every Wednesday on Disney+.