Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episodes 1-3 and potential spoilers for Episodes 4-6.Marvel's Secret Invasion has officially reached its midpoint with its third of six episodes, and the Disney+ limited series has already introduced more than a few ambitious twists and turns to make it a notable entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Episode 1 went off with a bang, concluding with the shocking death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) — a character who has been a regular face in the MCU ever since The Avengers. Then, Episode 2 dropped another bombshell with the reveal that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has been married this entire time to a Skrull woman named Varra, a.k.a. Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard).

Already the series has addressed several significant issues with prior MCU projects, particularly ones that air on Disney+. The shows are often criticized for feeling like over-long movies, being packed with filler, and lacking proper pacing of traditional television content. Secret Invasion has also included enough meaningful stakes and new information to justify its existence and make it worthwhile viewing for both casual and hardcore Marvel fans. With Episode 3, Secret Invasion has potentially killed off another major character in the new Marvel series, raising questions about this particular individual's future in both the show and the MCU at large.

G'iah Becomes a Double Agent in 'Secret Invasion' Episode 3

Ever since she first appeared in the pilot episode of Secret Invasion, the Skrull rebel G'iah (Emilia Clarke) has been torn between two worlds. On one side, she wants to create a better life for both herself and her people and is tired of lurking in the shadows by shape-shifting into human skin. On the other hand, by participating in this violent Skrull rebellion, G'iah is putting humankind's fate at risk and going directly against her grieving father, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). At first, she sees going against her family as a necessary evil to preserve the survival of her species, but she slowly begins to realize that her side of the "Secret Invasion" is becoming something much worse.

Talos plants the seeds of dissent in G'iah when he tells her that his wife and her mother, Soren (played by Charlotte Baker in human form and Kate Braithwaite in Skrull form), was murdered by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) - the fierce leader of the Skrull rebellion. While she still has her issues with her father and still wants fair treatment for the Skrull race, G'iah becomes something of a double agent by feeding Talos and Nick Fury information on Gravik's various terrorist plans. The more G'iah sneaks around the rebel Skrull base, the clearer Gravik's grand plan for global domination becomes, with her uncovering the Skrull general's desire to create an army of Super Skrulls armed with the abilities of Earth's heroes.

G'iah and Gravik Have a Violent Confrontation in Episode 3 of 'Secret Invasion'

Gravik seems to suspect he has a spy in his organization and slowly but surely realizes that his lieutenant, G'iah, is the one feeding Talos and Fury information. When Gravik meets Talos in Episode 3 of Secret Invasion, the self-proclaimed altruistic rebellion leader tells Talos to his face that he has no qualms about murdering his daughter. Despite all of this, G'iah is still doing her best to give Talos and Fury intel, and Gravik's next attack could prove to be his deadliest if they don't stop it.

It seems that one of the many influential individuals on Earth who a Skrull agent has replaced is a British military leader, and the impostor has ordered a Royal Navy submarine to launch a missile into a civilian population entirely unprovoked. Fury and Talos hope to stop the attack but can only do so with G'iah's help. G'iah is able to infiltrate the Skrull rebellion's repository of the humans that have been replaced, all of which are being kept alive with their memories intact. She finds the original British military leader and is able to get the abort codes, thus saving thousands of lives from an unpredictable terrorist attack.

Since she had to knock out two Skrull rebels to get into the repository, G'iah knows that her cover as a double agent is officially blown and needs to make an escape. She gets on her motorcycle and races away from the compound, only to be stopped by Gravik, who seems to be expecting her. The rebellion leader wastes no time in shooting G'iah right in the chest, leaving her for dead as he waltzes back into the base. Does this mean this main character is dead for good? Well...

The Trailers for 'Secret Invasion' May Have Spoiled G'iah's Fate

Before going forward, we're going to give one more spoiler warning. While we are discussing the trailers for Secret Invasion, the information from those trailers may have revealed G'iah's future in the series.

Still here? Okay, here we go. So, the trailers for Secret Invasion (mainly the second main trailer) shows a couple of scenes with G'iah that we have not seen in the show yet. These include a sequence where G'iah is having a one-on-one conversation with Nick Fury in a restaurant, a scene where she's back-to-back in combat alongside Priscilla, and a few more moments that have not appeared yet. With this in mind, it's looking like G'iah's apparent demise in Episode 3 of Secret Invasion is a fakeout, and we'll see her appear again in future episodes.

However, the subject of when she'll be revealed to be alive is a mystery. Should news of G'iah's supposed death reach Talos prematurely, that may be a tragedy big enough to put the mentally struggling Skrull hero over the edge, pushing him to the point of no return where he'll commit increasingly violent acts just to exact vengeance on the vile Gravik. Now that we're midway through the series, it's only a matter of time before we see G'iah and the rest of the Skrull species' fate revealed.

The first three episodes of Secret Invasion are available to stream on Disney+.