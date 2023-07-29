Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Secret Invasion finale.

The finale of Secret Invasion introduced a lot of wins, losses, and big revelations which will definitely impact the rest of the MCU moving forward. There’s the amount of Skrulls posing as some of the characters we all knew — such as Rhodey (Don Cheadle) and Ross (Martin Freeman) — the reveal of Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) having a wife who is a Skrull named Varra (Charlayne Woodard), Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) dying in the middle of a battle, and, of course, the fate of G’iah (Emilia Clarke), who is most likely the most powerful character in the MCU now.

Who Is G'iah in the MCU?

G’iah in the Marvel Comics has a slightly different upbringing and story as compared to the version of her in the MCU. Here, she is a strong, determined Skrull on Earth who is working for Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) with the rest of the rebel Skrulls. Their mission is to find a home on Earth by taking the humans out of the equation. But before all that, G’iah is working alongside her father, Talos. Throughout their years on this planet, the father-daughter duo got separated due to differences in opinions about how to find their people a new home. However, down the road, she realizes that Gravik’s methods are far too dangerous and evil, causing her to reach out to her father and secretly conspire against the rebels. This shows how intelligent and compassionate G’iah really is, despite being blinded for a while, and she is sure to be popping up in future MCU projects now that the finale revealed who she’s become.

What Happened to G’iah in the Finale?

In the episode entitled “Betrayed”, Gravik is seen shooting G’iah, leaving her for dead after suspecting her of being the mole of their whole operation. However, in the next episode, it’s revealed that before she got shot, she injected a powerful Extremis ability, causing her to not die. This newfound ability can be further seen in the finale, when she comes face to face with Gravik. This two Skrulls are now incredibly empowered, thanks to the Harvest — which is a collection of the Avengers’ DNA. When Gravik gets his hand on this very thing and tries to check if it is pure, we can see on a monitor screen the names of many beloved Avengers, such as Captain America and Captain Marvel. This means that by injecting the Harvest, one will have the ability of all these heroes (and even villains), making them dangerously powerful.

During the fight between G’iah and Gravik, they are seen utilizing different powers. There is a time when G’iah even copies Mantis’ ability and forces Gravik to sleep. After a few more minutes of fighting, now using Captain Marvel’s powers, G’iah manages to subdue and kill Gravik, once and for all. And now that Gravik is no longer a threat, G’iah has now basically become the most powerful being there is — not just the most powerful Skrull, but also likely the most powerful being in the entirety of MCU.

While G’iah is not as bad of a character compared to Gravik, her having this power can serve as something potentially dangerous in the future. Imagine gaining all the Avengers’ powers. To have this ability more or less means that you will basically be invincible. Knowing G’iah, she will use this power for good — she was even approached by Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), asking her to work together to protect her fellow Skrulls, now that Ritson has declared a bill against their kind. However, there is still a possibility that she may take advantage of it in the future. All we know is that G’iah is now the most powerful character in the MCU, and no one can compete with that anytime soon. She is certainly going to be considered a threat to a lot of people and world officials.

