Secret Invasion concluded its six-episode event on Disney+ with a smorgasbord of a showdown between two Super Skrulls -- Giah (Emilia Clarke) and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the latter of which seemingly lost. A Skrull naturally has the ability to shapeshift into other sentient beings with such specificity that they match their physical characteristics (including their mass), imitate their voice, and even generate their clothing. With the right technology, a Skrull can even carry the memories of the individual they're simulating, as evident by the Skrull Rhodey reveal in Secret Invasion.

The Harvest, a vial containing a wide array of DNA samples recovered at the Battle of Earth, was placed into a machine at New Skrullos that transferred the DNA into G'iah. Now, she's walking around with a longer list of abilities than any other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you count the attributes acquired from the Extremis program, G'iah now bears an amalgamation of traits from at least 23 individuals, on top of her innate Skrull capabilities. Here's an extensive breakdown of just how powerful G'iah has become.

Ghost

Showcasing the abilities for the first time since the character's one and only outing so far, the first name on The Harvest's list of DNA samples is that of Ghost. Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen) premiered in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, the second film in Peyton Reed's trilogy. After an accident that involved the explosive destruction of her parent's work on a Quantum Tunnel, taking their lives, Ava gained the ability to generate high levels of quantum energy, with the ability to phase at the atomic level and become intangible. Under the care of Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne), S.H.I.E.L.D. recruited Ava, gave her a suit to control and temporarily subside the pain caused by her condition, and turned into the lethal agent known as Ghost. Although she wasn't present at Avengers: Endgame's Battle of Earth, her time with S.H.I.E.L.D. is likely how her DNA was acquired for The Harvest.

Abomination and Hulk

Much like Ghost, Abomination is an interesting figure to appear in The Harvest, as he was also absent at the Battle of Earth. Premiering in the MCU's second film, The Incredible Hulk, Abomination (Tim Roth) served as the main foe to the Hulk (Edward Norton, later replaced by Mark Ruffalo for the duration of the franchise). After his defeat, Abomination was held at the Department of Damage Control's high-security prison, which is likely where his DNA was retrieved for The Harvest. The Hulk and Abomination both possess some of the highest levels of durability, endurance, and strength around, which (beyond forming a powerful punch) can be utilized to jump incredible distances and even create sonic blasts. On top of an anger-fueled power level, they possess regenerative healing abilities, though it's unclear how much of that aspect was carried over through The Harvest, considering how quickly G'iah was able to kill Gravik. But then again, is Gravik really dead?

Captain Marvel

Arguably the most powerful addition to G'iah's skill set is that of Captain Marvel herself. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) premiered in the titular 2019 solo movie, gaining her powers after a light-speed engine powered by the Tesseract (which contained the Space Stone) exploded, granting her immense cosmic powers. Captain Marvel's abilities include flight, cosmic blast generation, a slowed aging process, light and energy absorption, as well as super strength, agility, and durability. We'll be seeing more from her in The Marvels, which Secret Invasion's finale sets up.

Black Panther

By consuming the sacred Heart-Shaped Herb, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becomes the Black Panther, gaining superhuman strength, speed, agility, durability, and reflexes. Making his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, much of his brawn comes from Wakanda's superior technology and their wealth of Vibranium, but even without any weaponry, any individual worthy of the Black Panther mantle bears a strong heart and firm physical prowess.

Captain America and the Winter Soldier

While Secret Invasion didn't specify which Captain America the DNA sample came from, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) or Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), it's safe to assume it belonged to the latter, considering every other sample comes from an enhanced individual. Alongside Cap is a sample from Bucky Barnes, the Winter Solider (Sebastian Stan). Thanks to a super-soldier serum, these two exhibit great levels of strength, speed, stamina, and durability, as well as a fantastic head of hair (but G'iah never had an issue in that department).

Thanos

The Mad Titan himself, Thanos (Josh Brolin), was the menacing villain that caused the Battle of Earth that spilled the blood for The Harvest to collect. To say he has super strength, agility, stamina, and durability would be a massive understatement. Remember, this is the Titan that could survive consistent use of the Infinity Stones and treated a duel with the Hulk like a casual play date.

The Black Order: Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, & Proxima Midnight

G'iah now holds the powers of the four formidable members of The Black Order, Thanos' head lieutenants. The first, Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), was a behemoth figure (with monster arms that were used frequently by Gravik and G'iah) whose DNA was obtained thanks to Wong (Benedict Wong) severing his hand with a mystic portal in Avengers: Infinity War. Cull Obsidian, Corvus Glaive (Michael Shaw), and Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) all possess super strength, durability, stamina, agility, and reflexes, as well as each being masterful combatants with their own unique weapons. Contrasted to his adoptive siblings, Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) was a more poised and calculating individual, with a sharp intellect and immensely powerful telekinetic abilities.

Gamora and Drax

Speaking of the Children of Thanos, we have Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), who was the daughter of Thanos, as well as Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), who began his journey in the MCU bent on Thanos' annihilation. The two eventually formed a strong bond and served as two key members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Not counting the bionic and cybernetic enhancements Gamora endured at the hands of Thanos, Gamora naturally wields super strength, durability, agility, and stamina: a skill set that she shares with Drax, who also boasts superior regenerative healing.

Groot (Flora Colossus)

Another Guardian of the Galaxy that G'iah can emulate is the beloved Flora colossus, famously known as Groot (Vin Diesel). Like Cull Obsidian, a sample of Groot was obtained by Gravik prior to acquiring The Harvest, likely thanks to the array of branches surely left behind in the Battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War. On top of his elevated strength, durability, and stamina, Groot is able to manipulate his body in countless ways. By generating new appendages and a vast spread of plant-like formations, Groot has rapid healing capabilities and essentially serves as his own sword and shield.

Mantis

Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who premiered in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is the daughter of the Celestial Ego (Kurt Russell) and deserves far more credit (and maybe even a spin-off) as a valuable asset than she receives. She possesses heightened strength and durability, as well as superhuman agility (as we saw from the giant leaps she took in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special), but her most iconic and unique attributes come from her powers as an empath. By touching someone, she can experience their emotions on a deep level and even manipulate their emotions into whatever state she may choose. She can cause someone to feel intense fear or euphoria, erase their memory, or direct them to behave in specific ways. As we saw G'iah imitate, Mantis can even put someone to sleep at a moment's notice.

Korg

A body made of rocks can be extremely useful, as it turns out, considering how much G'iah and Gravik made use of this power. Korg (Taika Waititi) premiered in Thor: Ragnarok, and his abilities include a great deal of strength and durability. He is made of rocks, after all. It's yet to be seen if Korg's loveable sense of humor is transferrable through his DNA sample.

Thor Odinson and Valkyrie

Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is an Asgardian, meaning she proudly dominates with super strength, durability, agility, and reflexes, as well as a natural lifespan greater than most living creatures. On top of all these characteristics typical of an Asgardian, Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is the God of Thunder, granting him flight capabilities, storm creation, and the power to generate and wield monumental electric energy. He can even use enchantment magic to imbue his powers into objects and those that wield them. If G'iah truly has all of Thor's powers, she'll be able to summon a shiny set of armor from the skies above.

Frost Beast, Outrider, and Chitauri

Three samples that now live in G'iah come not from any named individuals, but from distinct alien creatures that have appeared en masse. The first of which, the Frost Beasts, made their debut in Thor and left their DNA behind when they came to Earth through the portals caused by the Convergence. This is how G'iah was able to transform her arm into that deadly ice sword. Both the Outriders and the Chitauri were more mindless servants of Thanos: fearsome, fast, and ferocious. The Chitauri act as a hive-mind, and destroying their mothership immediately eliminates the entire horde. Hopefully, that aspect didn't translate into G'iah, for her sake.

Extremis

Reintroduced to the MCU after its premiere in 2013's Iron Man 3, Extremis was a genetic modification program that was developed by Maya Hansen (Rebecca Hall), with contributions from Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). After undergoing the process of Extremis, you gain the ability to manipulate your body at a cellular level, allowing for rapid self-healing abilities. We've seen it lead to literal fire-breathing, too, though G'iah hasn't quite yet showcased anything dragon-like.