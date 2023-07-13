Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 4.

Episode 3 of Secret Invasion ended with a bang, as Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) discovers G’iah (Emilia Clarke) is the mole who betrayed him and shoots her in cold blood. Now, Episode 4 has brought the young Skrull back from the dead, revealing how G’iah could escape what seemed to be a fatal wound. G’iah’s plan involves making use of the Super Skrull DNA for herself and teases an exciting future for the MCU series. However, her plan has one huge flaw, as the Skrull apparently forgets she’s a shapeshifter and decides to wear the same face Gravik was so desperate to destroy.

G’iah Shouldn’t Be Looking Like Emilia Clarke Anymore in ‘Secret Invasion’

In Episode 3, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) try to stop Gravik from launching a nuclear missile into a United Nations airplane. Unfortunately, they cannot prevent the attack without an important code word — one that the Skrull impersonating Commodore Robert Fairbanks of the Royal Navy is keeping tight-lipped about. As a last resource, Talos calls G’iah, asking his daughter to retrieve the code from the memory of the real Robert Fairbanks (David Bark-Jones), who’s being held at Gravik’s headquarters. While their mission is a success and World War III is delayed, the whole attack was a ruse by Gravik to reveal G’iah as the mole inside his organization. G’iah, however, is aware of Gravik’s true intentions, which is why she comes up with her own safety measures.

Before escaping Gravik’s headquarters, Episode 4 reveals that G’iah searched the memory of the scientist responsible for building the Super Skrull machine to learn how to use the equipment. Then, she used the device to enhance her shapeshifting abilities, acquiring the superpowers granted by the Extremis project. For those needing a reminder, Extremis is a DNA-altering drug that first appears in Iron Man 3, which gives people incredible regenerative powers. So, while Gravik believes he's killed G’iah by shooting her in her chest, the Skrull heals just a few moments later, evading death and tricking her enemy. It's a surprising twist that also serves to reveal just how powerful the Super Skrulls can be, and why Gravik needs to be contained.

G’iah gains the upper hand against Gravik by faking her death, as she can now disappear without a trace — or, at least, she could if her plan didn’t have one major flaw. Because once G’iah shows up again and sets a meeting with her father, she still looks like Emilia Clarke. As a Skrull, G’iah could change her appearance to a completely different person, ensuring Gravik would never find her. Instead, she uses the same face Gravik gave her once she joined his ranks. While we can understand Marvel Studios' desire to use their stars' talents to their utmost ability, it makes absolutely no sense for a shapeshifter on the run to stick to just one look. Unfortunately, that’s a recurring issue in Secret Invasion.

G’iah Is Not the Only Skrull who Forgets to Shapeshift

By dealing with shapeshifters, Secret Invasion had the perfect opportunity to constantly change the appearance of its main characters, showing how easily Skrulls could trick us all. The problem with this approach is that the audience would most certainly be confused. We need our villains and heroes to be easily identifiable. Otherwise, it gets harder to create any emotional connection with these characters. Furthermore, since Hollywood is moved by star power, it would be a waste of money to constantly change the performers used for each Skrull character in the show.

From a production perspective, it’s easy to understand why G’iah still looks like Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion, even when she’s on the run. However, the story must also justify these creative choices, lest the immersion is broken. For instance, right in the show’s first episode, we learn that Gravik and his soldiers stick to a single face, so they are more used to looking the same way on every occasion, hiding their deception even from other Skrulls. It's also the reason why Varra (Charlayne Woodard) chooses to keep her Priscilla appearance, so that she may remain close to Nick Fury.

While there are clever ways to explain why so many critical Skrull characters look like humans all the time, sometimes it feels like the aliens forget they are shapeshifters, too. After she abandons Gravik’s team, G’iah has no reason to stick with the same appearance she used while working with them. Similarly, Talos still looks like Ben Mendelsohn even when he tries to avoid detection by Gravik’s forces. The recent attack on the President in Episode 4 makes little sense when you consider the fact that no members of Gravik's group changed their appearance to pretend to be Russian soldiers. In other infiltration missions, the Skrull terrorists have carefully chosen who to replace. Still, Gravik decides to keep Kingsley Ben-Adir's face in the most crucial operation in his world domination plan.

That issue becomes even more evident when we look back at Captain Marvel. Love it or hate it, the movie did a great job depicting Skrulls by making Talos and his team change looks all the time. The excellent use of the aliens’ shapeshifting powers in the movie even leads to some surprisingly memorable moments, such as when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) has to fight an old lady with enhanced strength and agility on a bus. Unfortunately, the flexibility of the Skrulls' innate abilities is lacking in Secret Invasion, as the series insists on reusing the same actors to play its cast of aliens.

It’s essential to ensure that viewers follow a spy thriller's twists and turns, especially when shapeshifting is involved. Even so, respecting the narrative rules you create to govern your fictional universe is equally important. Regarding Skrulls, Secret Invasion sometimes forgets they can freely change their appearance, which ultimately harms the show. The flaw in G’iah’s escape plan might seem minor, but it reflects a bigger issue with Secret Invasion, as the series fails to properly use the Skrulls’ shapeshifting abilities.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.