Editor's note: The below contains some spoilers for Episode 1 of Secret Invasion.Marvel's Secret Invasion is finally here with the promise of introducing us to the newest of the MCU's greatest big baddies, Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik. The Skrull leader is out for blood against Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and it appears there is no limit to what he'll do to make Earth the new home for the Skrulls, including wiping out the entire human race. The biggest challenge for Fury is that Gravik seems to be many steps ahead, and the Skrull invasion has not only already started, but it's also well underway. So who is this new villain that is doing such a good job at "out-conspiring" all the major intelligence agencies in the world, and what is the original lore behind him?

Gravik Is an Amalgamation of Many Characters From Marvel Comics

Image via Disney+

While Secret Invasion was an Avengers arc on the 2008 Marvel Comics arc, the Marvel Studios series will not feature Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The whole story has been reworked to fit into the mold of a political thriller, so it needs a lot more of the "secret" part of the title. That's where Gravik comes in, his character being the nemesis of Nick Fury in every aspect, especially regarding conspiring and espionage. He's nowhere to be found in the comics, though, being an original character to the MCU whose purpose is to accommodate all these necessary adaptations.

There are at least two characters who influenced Gravik's character in Secret Invasion, though, so let's dig into each one. The first is the main antagonist of the 2008 arc in the comics, a Skrull princess named Veranke. She's the daughter of Skrull Emperor Dorrek and a religious extremist who believed the destruction of the Skrull homeworld had been foretold in a prophecy. To avoid further trouble in an already complicated time is exiled by her father, but once the planet really is destroyed during the Kree-Skrull War, she becomes the Empress. Her plot then is to invade Earth and take the planet. Her secret weapon is deep knowledge about superhumans since the Skrulls had studied another Human superhero team, the Illuminati, who attempted to finish the Skrulls' expansionist endeavors a while earlier.

The other character who served as a base for Gravik is Kl'rt, also known as the Super Skrull. The teasers have shown Gravik extending his arm far beyond any known ability of Skrulls, an indication that the Super Skrull is going to feature heavily in the series' future - maybe not Kl'rt himself, but at least the concept. In the comics, Kl'rt is a warrior chosen by Emperor Dorrek VII to become the next step in their species' evolution. He has augmented versions of the powers of all members of the Fantastic Four, being one of the team's most formidable adversaries. His purpose was to defeat the team after they stopped a Skrull invasion of Earth (but not the same one in the Secret Invasion comics).

Of course, the Fantastic Four are not in the MCU yet (at least not in this timeline), so this iteration of Secret Invasion will have to adapt the concept of a Super Skrull into something else. That shouldn't be a problem, though, seeing how many heroes with different powers are there in the MCU roster. These two characters are still somewhat present in the series, their traits diluted in other new characters. Veranke, for example, is the daughter of a reluctant Skrull Emperor, a story much similar to that of G'iah (Emilia Clarke) and her father Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

Gravik Has as Many Facets as Inspirations in 'Secret Invasion'

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel has no shortage of source material to base their stories on, of course, but it's certainly fun to see them build fresh stuff from well-known premises. There are many reasons that make it impossible for the Secret Invasion series to be more similar to the comics, making it the ideal moment to come up with an original character such as Gravik and put him against none other than Nick Fury himself.

Like Veranke, Gravik is an extremist, just not a religious one. He leads the bigger Skrull movement on Earth, refugees from the destruction of their homeworld in a war against the Kree (which is another Marvel Comics arc that is all about the Avengers). His people are displaced, and his story may feel a lot similar to that of Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but Gravik is much more radical than the Flag Smashers due to the fact that his cause is much older. Back in Captain Marvel, Nick Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) promised the Skrulls they would find them a new homeworld, but 30 years have passed and nothing happened, so he took matters into his own hands. One could argue that his cause is valid, every species needs a home and there are certainly many worlds that could accommodate the Skrulls in this vast universe. So Gravik's intention really is to take Earth for the Skrulls and exterminate the Humans. His twisted logic here is that, since the Skrulls have lost their planet to some other alien race, they are entitled to do it to another race, and thus begins the secret invasion.

Regardless, Gravik is also vengeful and takes his time making his actions as personal as possible against Fury, who's the person that he can actually affect in this fight. His steps are carefully thought to cause not only damage to Humanity but also to get back at Fury. Both of them are extremely well-trained in the art of espionage, and Gravik and his followers even have the upper hand of being able to shape-shift. After living on Earth for such a long time among humans, he understands how the world works and where to strike to achieve his goals. Most intelligence agencies are not even aware of the threat, and that's what Gravik is betting on, sowing terror by removing the possibility of powerful people trusting in each other since everyone can be a Skrull in disguise now.

Being an original character to the MCU, Gravik has a lot more room to operate and to break new ground in the franchise without the need of sticking to a specific storyline based on a comic book character. It also helps that Kingsley Ben-Adir and Samuel L. Jackson are such great actors, making this dispute all the more entertaining for us, sure, but Gravik has the potential to really be a "grounded" villain (despite being an alien) in a story that's about a very common and relatable issue, which is people finding a place to exist in peace.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.