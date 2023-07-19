In the final chilling sequence of Secret Invasion Episode 4, as Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) slowly turns towards Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), healing his half-blown-off face reminiscent of the T-1000 from Terminator 2, I had a profound revelation — Gravik is a phenomenal villain. Not despite the widespread hate directed towards him, but precisely because of it. Believe it or not, there's more than one type of effective villain, and not everyone becomes iconic just because they're so charismatic that you kind of want them to win, like Loki and Wanda, for example. They're fantastic, of course, but to actively loathe a villain is a rare and remarkable thing.

Gravik's ability to evoke a simultaneous sense of dread and anticipation, where we don't want to see him on screen, yet eagerly await his next appearance, makes him stand out as, not just a great villain, but one of the best MCU villains we've seen in a long time. It sounds like a bold claim, I know, but think about it. When it comes to being a compelling villain, Gravik checks every single box.

Gravik Is a Major Threat in ‘Secret Invasion'

There is nothing worse than a completely forgettable, boring villain that doesn’t deliver on their potential. (I’m looking at you, Ultron.) Right from the start, Secret Invasion's pilot wasted no time in showcasing Gravik as a formidable and dangerous threat. In just one episode, he executed a major terrorist attack and ruthlessly eliminated an OG MCU character without hesitation, immediately letting us know that no one is safe. And what's more impressive is that he hasn't slowed down since.

As the series progressed, Gravik's relentless pursuit of power and control only intensified. In a remarkably short span of time, he managed to seize control of the Skrull Council and orchestrate an attack on the President of the United States (Dermot Mulroney), setting in motion the wheels for what could become World War 3. All the while, Gravik's body count continued to pile up as he claimed the lives of two more major MCU characters, G'iah (Emilia Clarke), whom he killed effortlessly despite their long history, and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), G'iah's father and Fury's closest friend, who only ever wanted peace in the pursuit of a home for his people. While G'iah was able to cleverly employ Extremis to survive her fatal wound, the loss of the other two characters struck a painful chord with fans, intensifying the emotional impact of Gravik's actions.

As a captivating villain, Gravik masterfully plays his role as a worthy adversary to the main protagonist. The way he strategically targets Fury's allies and friends consistently amplifies the stakes, leaving both the hero and the audience reeling from the loss. Now that he's a Super Skrull, there are no apparent limits to Gravik's abilities, making him an even more incalculable and intimidating force, putting everyone on edge as they grapple with the magnitude of his strength.

‘Secret Invasion’ Gives Gravik a Clear Motive

Gravik's villain origin story was forged in the ashes of the Kree/Skrull War, which destroyed his planet and claimed the lives of his parents when he was just a child. His only hope at a new start came in the form of Nick Fury and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) promising to help the Skrull refugees find a new home. However, three decades have passed, and the Skrulls are still stranded and forced to look like regular people instead of wearing their natural skins. What's worse is that Fury abandoned them after the Blip, choosing to instead spend years overseeing the construction of S.A.B.E.R., a space station funded by the U.S. government.

Having been cut off from his culture and growing up as an orphan without a sense of belonging, Gravik understandably carries deep emotional scars, which provide a clear and sensible motive for his actions. He bears resemblance to legendary and notoriously multi-faceted villains like Killmonger and Magneto, whose goals are driven by a desire to rescue their people from oppression and reclaim their identities. We can completely empathize with their reasoning, even if we struggle to connect with their extreme methods and ruthless detachment, which often lead them to violently turn against even their own kind.

In the realm of villains, clear and convincing motives are paramount, and Gravik undoubtedly possesses this key trait. That's not to say that every good villain needs such nuance, because there is certainly a different kind of appeal to villains like Green Goblin who are just flat-out evil, but in Gravik's case, it definitely adds depth and intrigue to his character.

Gravik Knows How to Get a Reaction

There's a huge difference between being disliked and being despised. While being unlikeable usually translates to being unexceptional, being hated is actually a very positive thing for a fictional character. A good villain gets a strong emotional reaction from viewers, whether that emotion is good or bad. And Gravik makes us livid.

He has been incredibly ruthless with his kills, clever with his tricks, and fearless with his pursuits. Much like the T-1000 who he embodied in the final shots of the fourth episode, Gravik cannot be reasoned with and will not hesitate to remove obstacles. The reaction to his cold-blooded murders, the development of his powers, and the effect of his actions on Fury's life have been intense and passionate. To detest him so much that you desperately want to see the deaths of Talos and Hill avenged in the form of Gravik's epic demise just proves that he is a valid opponent. Like the song says, "love me or hate me, it's still an obsession," and Gravik is still a really great villain.

Kingsley Ben-Adir Plays a Villain Perfectly

A great villain owes much of their success to great acting, and when it comes to the MCU, Kingsley Ben-Adir's portrayal of Gravik stands among the best. He commands your attention every time he's on-screen and has you worrying about what the hell he’s up to when he's not. He's clever and accomplished and exudes this sphinxlike confidence that forces you to lend him begrudging respect.

His dark performance is nothing short of horrifying, with his machine-like emotional indifference and snake-like unpredictability — and yet, beyond his unnerving exterior, Gravik is humanized through a poignant flashback, offering insight into his suffering and evoking empathy for the child within him. It will be incredibly interesting to see how the rest of his reign plays out in the final two episodes. Don't miss the riveting two-part conclusion of Secret Invasion, airing this Wednesday and next on Disney +.