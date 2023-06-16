In what’s being called the studios' darkest series to date, revenge and paranoia levels are at an all-time high in Marvel and Disney+’s upcoming production Secret Invasion. After being the top dog at S.H.I.E.L.D. for so many years, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has managed to make enemies in every universe imaginable and Secret Invasion will see his mistakes be paid for on Earth. Standing at the head of the shape-shifting Skrulls’ takeover is Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik, a young leader who’s not only fed up with Fury’s inability to follow through with helping his people but just as resentful of their past leadership.

In a recent interview, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff sat down with Ben-Adir to get inside Gravik’s mind and better understand the deep pain driving his actions. While previous interviews have revealed that Gravik feels no love for anyone, Ben-Adir confirms that he still “maybe” loves himself but that his biggest joy in life and the reason behind his actions is “seeing the pain that he feels in the eyes of other people'' - particularly in Nick Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). “I think as foul a feeling as he has about himself and what he’s been through, he needs Nick and Talos to feel, too,” the Barbie star says, adding that - above all else - Gravik’s mission is to ensure that the duo both “experience the pain that he feels they’re partly responsible for… He’s not just trying to take over everything. He wants them to see him doing it.”

But, even a character filled with as much darkness and hate as Gravik has surely felt love at some point in his life - right? For Ben-Adir, he’s not sure how long ago that’s been for the Skrull invasion’s leader, but he thinks it may go as far back as his childhood. “I think, realistically speaking, it has to have been a long time … so maybe when he was a kid,” he says, adding, “I don’t think he arrived there last week,” in reference to the character’s dark anger. While we won’t see the villain’s origin story play out during Secret Invasion, Ben-Adir says there were initially “backstory” bits and pieces that didn’t make the final cut but would’ve better filled out the happy early days of Gravik’s life before Fury and Talos flipped it upside down.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Bob Marley: One Love': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Musical Biopic

Who Else is In Secret Invasion?

No spot was left un-star-filled for Disney+ and Marvel’s latest series with a slew of regulars and newcomers dotting the call sheet. Along with Ben-Adir, Jackson, and Mendelsohn, Secret Invasion also stars Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, Charlayne Woodard, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, and Samuel Adewunmi.

Check out Nemiroff’s entire interview with Ben-Adir below and join the hunt when Secret Invasion lands on Disney+ on June 21.