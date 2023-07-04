Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Secret Invasion.As the layers of secrecy continue to peel away, the compelling rivalry between Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is emerging as a focal point of intrigue in Secret Invasion. While Episode 1 gave us a glimpse at the extremist leader's unmistakable animosity towards Fury, the second episode is packed with clues that suggest a deeper meaning behind his disdain for the former SHIELD Director. These new revelations have fans buzzing with speculation, pondering the true nature of their relationship and the hidden truths that bind them in this high-stakes Marvel series. So, let's dive in and uncover what we know so far about the MCU's newest villain, his motivations, his intriguing history with Nick Fury, and how the two might be connected by more than just conflict.

Who Is Gravik in the MCU?

Let's kick things off with a little recap. Gravik is an original creation for the MCU but serves as a fascinating blend of various characters from the comics. Think of him as a concoction of Skrull princess, Veranke, and the powerful Super Skrull, Kl'rt. With each passing episode, we get to see this exciting fusion come to life before our eyes. Because Gravik doesn't have a solid comic book background, he's shrouded in mystery when we meet him in the pilot. However, it is swiftly revealed that the Skrulls, who sought refuge on Earth after the tragic loss of their home world Skrullos during the Kree-Skrull War depicted in Captain Marvel, are still awaiting the fulfillment of a promise made by Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to find them a new home. Frustrated by three decades of inaction, Gravik takes matters into his own hands by forming a rebellious faction of Skrulls plotting to seize Earth from humanity.

His rise to power brings Fury back to Earth after a long absence, and Gravik really starts to kick things up a notch upon his return. It quickly becomes evident that he will stop at nothing to claim Earth as the new home for the Skrulls, even if it means annihilating the entire human race. And he certainly doesn't plan to waste any more time. By the end of the first episode, Gravik succeeds in orchestrating a bombing attack during Moscow's Unity Day, deliberately sparking tensions between nations. In the process, he ruthlessly eliminates a major Phase One character, sending a resounding message to audiences that no one is safe. With each chilling moment he is on the screen, Gravik exudes a palpable contempt for Fury, displaying minimal remorse for his actions and solidifying his status as a truly terrifying antagonist.

While the series has yet to fully explore the depths of Gravik's motives beyond his mounting irritation and dwindling patience, it feels undeniably personal for him. Beyond seeking justice, his mission to inflict suffering upon others seems to mirror his own painful experiences. Kingsley Ben-Adir briefly teased the dark history behind Gravik's motivations in his interview with Collider, hinting at scenes and aspects of the character's family life that didn't make the final cut but alluded to a pivotal turning point in his life. "There were iterations early on where there were scenes that maybe didn't make the cut, or parts of the backstory where he did have — well, yeah, he had a family, and yeah, at what point did it shift? I think, realistically speaking, it has to have been a long time since he has felt [love] – maybe when he was a kid."

The absence of love or meaningful connections since his childhood has clearly left a profound emotional void, fueling his desire to harm others, particularly Fury, who seems to be the primary target of his deep-seated anger. His genuine hatred towards the agent suggests that a personal betrayal may be driving his wrath. Despite the actor's confirmation that Gravik's full origin story won't be explored, the newest episode provided valuable insights into his formative years and presented impactful revelations that offered a fresh perspective on his complex feud with Fury.

What Did Episode 2 Reveal About Gravik and Nick Fury's History?

The second episode of Secret Invasion featured two game-changing moments that completely reframed the narrative of Gravik and Fury's relationship. The first eye-opening bit comes right at the beginning of the episode through a flashback set in 1997, after the events of the Kree-Skrull war. The scene transports us to a gathering of refugees, led by Nick Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). Among the group stands a young and (and downright adorable) Gravik, who is introduced to Nick Fury by a Skrull woman named Varra. She explains to Fury that he lost his parents during the war but escaped by single-handedly piloting a ship, praising his resilience and suggesting that they give the young orphan a position at SHIELD.

Initially hesitant due to Gravik's young age, Fury eventually recognizes the young Skrull's bravery and determination. In a heartfelt moment, Fury assures Gravik of his belief in him and embraces him in his culture by touching foreheads. This meaningful interaction not only showcases the compassion and empathy Fury has for Gravik, but also highlights Gravik's indomitable spirit and his desire to prove himself to his new mentor. It provides a crucial glimpse into their immediate connection, revealing a bond that would later be tested and strained in ways we don’t quite understand yet.

And the surprises don't stop there. In a jaw-dropping plot twist, the end of the episode shows Fury arriving at a remote house where he is greeted by his wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard). That’s right, Nick Fury is married, and to add to the mystery, Priscilla is revealed to be a Skrull.The implication suggests that she is the same Skrull woman who introduced Fury to Gravik all those years ago, leaving us with countless questions about the intricacies of their pasts and the secrets they may hold.

Is Gravik Actually Nick Fury's Son?

The evidence presented in both episodes raises an intriguing question: Did Nick Fury and his wife take in the orphaned Gravik and raise him as their own? And if so, what went wrong along the way? In one of the original trailers, Fury claims that this battle is “personal” and his correspondence with Gravik clearly shows that the sentiment goes both ways. From the pride and fondness exuded by Varra/Priscilla when introducing Gravik to Fury and Fury's instant affinity towards him, it's not far-fetched to imagine that the pair indeed welcomed him into their family after the loss of his parents.

This would bring an additional dimension of tragedy and clarity to their intense stare-down at the end of the first episode and offer more insight into their mutual hesitation to pull the trigger on each other in that emotionally charged moment. When Fury explains the circumstances of Maria Hill's death to her mother, he says, “someone wanted to hurt me, so they hurt her.” Even Fury knows that Gravik isn't simply interested in winning; he wants to hurt Fury the way Fury hurt him. If that doesn't scream family drama, what does? This discovery would also explain how Gravik consistently outsmarts humans and stays three steps ahead of the government, echoing famous Nick Fury traits. We know from the flashback that Gravik has always been resourceful, but it's intriguing to consider if he learned new tactics from Fury himself.

Beyond their confrontations, climactic scenes like The Council sequence in Episode 2, where Gravik expresses his preference for dogs over people, carry an underlying current of genuine grief. When describing his disgust for human beings, he says, “Dogs aren’t hypocrites, and they don’t lie. They don’t lock each other up in cages.” Is Fury the hypocrite in this analogy? Could it be that Fury kept Gravik and his mother hidden from the world, leaving them in a metaphorical cage when he abandoned them? Judging by the way Priscilla transformed into a human when Fury entered their home, we could easily infer that she and Gravik were forced to assume human identities for their own safety, leading to resentment from Gravik, whose entire mission is to be home in his own skin.

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Secret Invasion Director Ali Selim indicated at a twist in Fury's story, suggesting that MCU enthusiasts should brace themselves for revelations about his "home life secrets" as he confronts the radicalized Skrulls seeking to conquer Earth. It’s unclear right now if anyone knows about Fury’s wife or their potential family ties to Gravik, but a few characters have made a point to tell Fury should stay out of this one - including Sonya (Olivia Colman), Maria (Cobie Smulders) and Rhodey (Don Cheadle). Whether they’re simply referring to his change after the Blip, or they’re insinuating something more is still cryptic.

As the confirmation of whether Fury and his wife are Gravik's adoptive parents hangs in the balance, the strong possibility of a father-son relationship between them looms large. If Gravik does turn out to be their foster son, the already simmering tension between them will undoubtedly reach new heights in their future meetings, adding yet another level of complexity to the escalating conflict between humans and Skrulls. It will be riveting to see how everything unfolds and influences the course of events in the weeks to come.

Don't miss new episodes of Secret Invasion, premiering every Wednesday on Disney+