The Secret Invasion is about to begin on Disney+ and Kingsley Ben-Adir is ready to be the tip of the spear as the Skrull rebellion leader Gravik. A gritty political espionage thriller set in the MCU, the series will see Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) return to combat the threat hiding among the people of Earth along with his allies. Gravik, too, will have allies to take the places of people Fury knows and trusts, though the new villain is hardly a fan of his ally Pagon (Killian Scott). While speaking with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Ben-Adir explained why Gravik utterly detests his right-hand man and how that became a focal point Ben-Adir when filming.

For context, Gravik and the Skrulls begin terrorizing Earth in retaliation for Fury's own failures to find the Skrulls a new home. The premise sets up for a very human conflict as Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) oppose a force with a true grievance against them who has chosen extremism as a response. Not just anyone could lead an invasion or sway so many Skrulls to their side, however. Ben-Adir describes Gravik's attitude toward those around him as lesser, believing he's smarter than everyone else in the room. Pagon, however, earns his ire more than others for what the villain sees as foolish ambition to rise to his level.

Burning hatred then became a focal point for Ben-Adir when portraying that relationship with Pagon. He explained the balancing act between his utter disgust toward his ally and his need for him in order for his grand ambitions to come to fruition, saying:

"Well, I think from an acting point of view, you have to look at who it is that you're talking to, and then what does that character represent to him? How does he feel about them? So anyone working for him is just an idiot. They could be saying anything to him. With Pagon, I think Gravik feels like he's the worst kind because he's ambitious and he wants to be doing what I'm doing, but he doesn't have the guts to take it. So the level of hatred in that moment towards Killian [Scott]'s character, which I didn't share with him, I guess was the only point of concentration with me. I was like, 'What would happen if you really detest this guy, but you kind of need him around, as well?' It becomes really fun in your mind because you just base everything on, if you trust no one, hate everyone, what level of hate do you feel for this person right now in this moment? And then it's like, 'Yeah, this is a great part. I love this!'"

Gravik's Leadership and Cunning Will Make This Secret Invasion All the More Formidable

Regardless of how he feels about his allies, Gravik will need every Skrull he can get in order to take down humanity and strip the planet of its resources. He's done a bang-up job at recruiting too, building a massive army including Talos's own daughter G'iah (Emilia Clarke) who, too, has grown weary of her father and Fury's seemingly empty promises. It's clear that he's a charismatic leader, or at least a very persuasive one, capable of turning so many eyes toward Earth. His cunning will make this invasion all the more difficult to stop especially as no one can be trusted in this series.

So far, Secret Invasion has earned plaudits from critics including Collider's own Remus Noronha who gave the series a B+, praising it for its darker, paranoia-inducing story and excellent performances from its man cast. Also appearing in the series are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, and Olivia Colman in her long sought-after first MCU appearance as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth. Kyle Bradstreet, who previously worked on the acclaimed Mr. Robot, created the series.

Secret Invasion kicks off its six-episode run on June 21. Check out the full interview below: