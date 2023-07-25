Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 5.

The Big Picture Gravik's deep resentment for Fury in Secret Invasion has caused him to deviate from their invasion plan, taking personal shots at Fury and making him more emotionally compromised.

His paranoia and lack of trust are causing his followers to question his motives, leading to doubts about his ability to lead effectively.

Gravik leading through fear may initially garner support, but it is a weak foundation that can be easily abandoned if followers have a chance to be free from his threats.

In the first episode of Secret Invasion, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) proved exactly how powerful and ruthless he’s become. He made it clear that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make the earth a home planet for Skrulls alone, no matter who is hurt to achieve his ends. Before Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) came back to Earth, all of Gravik’s decisions appeared to his followers to be cold and strategic. He focused all of his energy on preparing his people for the takeover of Earth to the point that his followers believed their invasion wouldn’t be able to succeed without him.

His deep resentment for Fury, though, has caused him more than a few missteps while carrying out his plan. The decisions he’s made surrounding Fury have made even his most loyal followers question Gravik’s ability to lead, and his paranoia will make him more dangerous than ever before.

Fury’s Betrayal Wounded Gravik More Than We Know

Image via Disney+

The promise Fury made to the Skrulls 30 years ago to help Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) find them a new home planet has been completely abandoned. Gravik has done a lot of work as a shapeshifting spy for Fury, all the while believing that it was a short-term arrangement that would inevitably lead to his species having a planet where they could “live in their own skin”. When Fury was taken out in the Blip, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) believed their hope for finding another planet they could migrate to was gone. He began gathering all the Skrulls on earth with the plan that they could live among the humans as refugees and that they’d be happy as long as they could be together.

This is the opposite of what Gravik believed they were promised by Fury, though. He wanted a world where they could be themselves instead of living as second-class citizens forced to hide and serve at the beck and call of those who allow them to stay. Gravik was there on the day that Fury and Talos promised them a new home world, and that’s why he feels such a deep, personal animosity towards Fury.

Almost all the actions Gravik has taken that deviated from their invasion plan have been for the sole purpose of taking a personal shot at Fury. He took a big risk transforming into Fury, so he could frame him for killing Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), a move that did far more harm to Fury personally than it did to eliminate him as a threat. He took advantage of Fury’s wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) feeling abandoned to recruit her as a potential assassin, knowing that her betrayal would hurt Fury more deeply than if he’d sent an anonymous assassin. He killed Talos when he was already too weak to walk, let alone defend himself, because he knew Fury would blame himself for letting it happen. It’s apparent that part of Gravik’s plan all along was to get revenge on Fury for breaking his promise while taking over his planet, and it’s made him more emotionally compromised than his followers used to believe.

Gravik Is Paranoid After the Attempted Coup

Image via Disney

Gravik has been able to accumulate quite a lot of power in a short time. He became the sole commander of the Skrull Council and has proven through his numerous terrorist attacks that he can manipulate the world stage exactly the way he needs to for his plan to succeed. Beyond his political and combat authority, the machine he had built to give Skrulls superpowers is a success, giving his species another major advantage in their fight to take over the planet. With everything seemingly going his way, his followers should be more confident in his ability to lead them. His decisions where Fury is concerned are making a lot of them question his motives, though.

There are very few of Gravik’s commanders who know all the details of his plan. He only informs his second in-command Pagon (Killian Scott) about G’iah (Emilia Clarke) being the mole after Pagon notices she’s gone. Pagon is one of the few that knows about the Harvest of superhero DNA that Gravik is after but begins to doubt Gravik when he sends him to multiple locations it might be only to come back empty-handed. A lot of the warriors that have joined their cause have noticed how highly Gravik regards Pagon, so when Gravik kills Pagon for openly questioning his authority, a lot of Skrulls begin to doubt him as well. Many Skrulls try to kill him because they think he’s becoming a monster, but Gravik easily kills them and challenges anyone else who doubts him to fight him as well.

This is where Gravik shows just how unhinged he’s become. His goal is not to create a new home world for his people, it’s to start a war. At a very young age, he was one of the last Skrulls to flee their home world after the Kree invasion. When he made it to earth, it wasn’t long before he was going on undercover missions for Fury. He’s spent most of his life fighting for one cause or another. Through his espionage work, he has seen some of the darkest aspects of humanity. He doesn’t just doubt Talos' idea that Skrulls will be able to build a peaceful cohabitation with humans, he believes humans don’t deserve to exist at all. He’s convinced that his idea to start a war that will wipe out all humans is the only right answer, and the Skrulls following him are learning that he will take out anyone who gets in his way. While he was once a leader they respected, he’s become someone they fear, and Gravik recognizes there’s a weaker foundation for the loyalty of his supporters if they lose confidence in him.

Gravik Leading Through Fear Makes Him More Dangerous

Image via Marvel Studios

When they returned to their compound after the attack in Russia, the entire camp of Gravik’s followers were applauding him. That is the type of confident leadership that followers are willing to do anything for. When support is given to a leader because someone fears what will happen if they don’t obey, that support will be abandoned the first chance that someone has to be free of their leader’s threats.

Gravik thought that the humans and any Skrulls that sympathized with them were his only enemies. After some of his followers tried to kill him, though, he’s realizing that he doesn’t know who to trust, and his paranoia will make him lash out. He will stop taking advice from those around him, and he’ll start acting more impulsively to prevent anyone from guessing his next move. His mindset will make mistakes a lot more likely, and those types of mistakes made during a plan to take over a planet will be deadly for both sides in all the worst ways.