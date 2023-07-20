Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 5.After introducing Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) as a villain with a purpose in the premiere, Secret Invasion failed to justify why the shapeshifter Skrull posed such a threat to humanity. Episode after episode, Gravik lets his emotions get the best of him while making rushed decisions that don’t help his world-domination plan. Like most of the series Skrulls, from time to time Gravik even forgets he can shapeshift.

In Episode 5, Gravik has the classic MCU villain breakdown, attacking his followers and threatening to murder innocent Skrull to get what he wants from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Gravik's explosion is not exactly surprising, as Marvel Studios has a long track of making villains do dumb things, so we can entirely hate them. Yet, it’s a shame that Secret Invasion has taken the easy way out with Gravik, as the political thriller theme of the series asked for a nuanced solution.

Gravik’s Breakdown Oversimplifies ‘Secret Invasion’ Politics

The first episode of Secret Invasion sets the perfect tone for a dense political thriller. In the series, the Skrulls who took shelter on Earth after the events of Captain Marvel grow tired of waiting for Fury to find them a new home. So, they devise a new plan: conquering Earth and turning it into a Skrull paradise. At first glance, Secret Invasion had to thread the needle. After all, in Captain Marvel, the Skrulls were refugees, while Secret Invasion presents them as terrorists. But that’s precisely what makes the whole concept so attractive. There are no easy answers regarding the global immigration crisis, and we must recognize that the despair of people left with no home and forced to hide their cultural roots favors the rise of extremist leaders.

Navigating the minefield of immigration politics was a risky move for a superhero show. Yet, by keeping a low scope and leaving the supers out of the equation, Marvel Studios did have the chance to release the most essential Marvel storyline since Avengers: Endgame. Furthermore, the complex context of the Skrull insurgence imposes a challenge worthy of a superspy like Fury because, as bad as Gravik could be, he was still serving the Skrull cause. So, taking out Gravik wouldn’t magically solve every problem, as Fury and his Skrull allies would also have to fight for the minds and hearts of the aliens who chose to follow a violent path to find them a new home.

The idea behind Secret Invasion is so exciting that it’s painful to see where things are headed with only one episode left for the series. In Episode 5, Gravik kills his right-hand man, Pagon (Killian Scott), when he dares to question the repeated failures of the insurgence. Immediately after, Gravik makes a classic villain speech, telling his soldiers they are worthless and serve only as cannon fodder for his plan. Finally, Gravik orders Raava, aka Skrull-Rhodey (Nisha Aaliya/Don Cheadle), to reveal the location of New Skrullos to the President of the United States. Gravik wants the US to launch an attack on Russian territory, kicking off World War III and the nuclear holocaust that would make Earth uninhabitable by humans. In addition, by putting a target on the back of innocent Skrulls, Gravik hopes to lure Nick Fury and make the superspy give away the Harvest, a vial with DNA samples from all Avengers. With these samples and the Super Skrull machine, Gravik can become the most powerful warrior in the galaxy.

Gravik is awful, and we always knew Fury had to take him down. Still, reducing the political reach of Gravik by turning him into a megalomaniac villain means Secret Invasion will take the easy way out instead of discussing the complicated questions it raises. Making Gravik a villain, even to those who follow him, is Secret Invasion's way to free the Skrulls to accept a peaceful cohabitation with humans once their leader dies. Sadly, that not only dumbs down the complex immigration problem but deprives the Skrull of any personality; it’s like they are all a single mass who shift alliances in unison. The worst of all is that Gravik abandoning the Skrull cause in exchange for power is not surprising, as every time the MCU tries to copy the political vibe of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, they fail.

Gravik Is Not the Only MCU Villain Ruined By Lack of Nuance

Secret Invasion is just the latest attempt by Marvel Studios to tackle complicated political themes. In Captain America: Civil War, the studio successfully explored the conflict between the need for accountability and the dangers of letting a nation’s interests rule over what’s best for everyone. Well, at least until the final scene in which Captain America (Chris Evans) sends a makeup letter to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), teasing they will go back to being friends and the discussion at the center of the movie will just be ignored, which did happen in Avengers: Infinity War. There’s also the case of Black Widow, which serves as a metaphor for human trafficking and ends with the promise all the victims of General Dreykov (Ray Winstone) will be saved off-screen since killing off one evil man ensures the end of the problem.

The worst offender of this terrible trend is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Flag Smashers are wrongly painted as terrorists when they actually want to redistribute Earth’s resources among those who need them most. They were right to point out how nationalist interests get in the way of poor and displaced people having their basic needs met, especially immigrants. So, once again, Marvel Studios had to make it easy for the public to root for the villains' defeat by making the Flag Smashers inexplicably bomb a building filled with innocent civilians.

Gravik is the latest example of Marvel wanting to have its cake and eat it too. They want to pretend their movies and TV shows disturb the status quo and place them in a progressive position in the cultural landscape. Yet, every time things get a little bit complicated, they opt for an easy solution by turning potentially layered villains into the most-recognizable brand of power-hungry bad guys. We thought Secret Invasion wouldn’t underestimate its viewers. Unfortunately, we were wrong.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.