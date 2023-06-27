Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Secret Invasion While Captain Marvel introduced the Skrulls as intergalactic refugees, Secret Invasion explores the danger shapeshifting aliens pose when radicalized. In the three decades since Captain Marvel's events, many young Skrulls lost hope humans would help them find a new home world, which slowly led to the development of a terrorist cell in the middle of the Skrull community. As if that wasn't unnerving enough, the Skrull terrorists are led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who, in a single episode of Secret Invasion, already established himself as one of the best MCU villains.

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion's Cobie Smulders on Maria's Fate and Her MCU Future

‘Secret Invasion’ Gives Its Villains a Clear Motivation

In Secret Invasion, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returns to Earth after spending years overseeing the construction of S.A.B.E.R., a space station funded by the U.S. government. While building S.A.B.E.R. is a noble task, Fury's self-imposed exile seems connected to a faith crisis, which we hope the series will explore in the upcoming episodes. Fury is apparently done with Earth, so he doesn’t even visit the planet anymore. And the only thing that changes that is a disturbing call from his longtime Skrull friend, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

Once Fury comes back to Earth, he learns all the details about the threat Talos warned him about. In Captain Marvel, the Skrulls are victims of the Kree expansion, having their home world destroyed by the war. After dealing with the immediate Kree menace, Fury promises to use S.H.I.E.L.D. and his newly-forged alliance with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to help the Skrulls find a new home. Meanwhile, the shapeshifting aliens remained on Earth, sometimes working with Fury in his spy missions.

A lot has happened in the MCU since Captain Marvel first came to Earth. And three decades after where we left off with the Skrulls in the MCU and Fury promised to find them a home, they are still stranded on Earth, where they are forced to look like regular people instead of wearing their natural skins. And while the older Skrulls still remember the war against the Kree and understand how fortunate they are to have a home of sorts, the younger generations grow restless. It’s incredibly frustrating to be cut out of your culture, with no perspective of a future, and having to hide your true nature and wait for Fury to fulfill his promise. And as time goes by, Fury’s promises look even bleaker. At this point, Gravik rises as a political extremist who steadily increases his ranks of followers.

Instead of ruling by force, Gravik offers any Skrull shelter in a makeshift nation founded on an abandoned nuclear power plant in Russia. While the station is inactive, the reminiscent radiation of the building keeps humans away. However, since Skrulls are immune to radiation, they can use the place to forge a life free of the weight of looking like someone other than themselves. There’s an obvious appeal to Gravik’s haven, as Skrulls can harvest alien fruits, be free from human persecution, and boast their natural skin with pride. Unity, protection, freedom to be yourself — Gravik offers all of this without asking for anything in return. But of course, the leader is always happy to welcome new soldiers who willingly give their lives for the cause of building New Skrullos. And when young Skrulls who feel dislocated in the world witness the wonders of New Skrullos, many of them are ready to protect what Gravik built by any means necessary.

Gravik Is One of the Biggest Threats the MCU Has Ever Faced

Image via Disney+

With a single episode, Secret Invasion perfectly explains what the villains want and why so many Skrulls are willing to risk their lives for their cause. The promise of a home is a great motivator to commit atrocities, especially since the supposed human allies could not make any progress for the Skrull cause. Gravik seems to put the cause above his own safety, though it's unclear if he would sacrifice himself for his people. And while all of that is already impressive, there are many more reasons why Gravik, who has a complicated comics history, is one of the biggest threats the MCU has ever faced.

Once Gravik realized he couldn’t count on Fury’s word to get the Skrulls a new planet, he became determined to seize Earth for his people. However, instead of risking a direct conflict, Gravik masterfully decided to manipulate human hatred and use it to wipe out humanity. In the first episode of Secret Invasion, we learn that Gravik’s extremist cell has been disguising itself as different groups and committing terrorist attacks in the name of opposing nations. Gravik intends to sow mistrust among countries and eventually start a nuclear war where humans will blow each other up, turning the Earth into a radioactive deathtrap. And since Skrulls are unaffected by radiation, they can just keep living on Earth after a nuclear holocaust puts an end to humanity.

What makes Gravik’s cult-leader plan so brilliant is how well it would actually work in the real world. As we can see from the latest conflicts in Europe, the threat of a nuclear assault is frequently used by warmongering nations. So, if we do such an excellent job hating each other in real life, how easy would it be for shapeshifting aliens to push humanity to press the red button and bring Armageddon? Gravik’s shapeshifting abilities and the loyalty of his army already make him a threat that cannot be underestimated. However, the fact he’s also a master strategist only makes him scarier.

It’s also important to underline how Gravik likes to play with his prey. While the Skrull cause moves Gravik, he still sees Fury as an adversary that must be taken down. It’s why Gravik disguises himself as Fury to kill Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Finally, we can also see Gravik quickly shapeshifting into different humans, all of which had unsuspicious encounters with Fury in the days preceding Maria’s shocking death. Gravik can be anywhere and is keeping a close eye on Fury. Furthermore, the villain is so confident with his disguising abilities that he hides in plain sight, provoking Fury with no fear of consequence. A powerful shapeshifter alone would be a massive threat to Earth’s security, but Gravik is smart, efficient, inspiring, and has the support of an army of loyal warriors. Fury must step up his game if he ever intends to stop Gravik before the villain gets exactly what he wants.