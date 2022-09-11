Disney+ revealed new images from the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion after the official trailer was released at Disney's D23 Expo. During the Expo, fans also heard from the Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige and Don Cheadle, who is reprising his role of Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes a.k.a War Machine, about the thrilling and star-studded addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new Secret Invasion images reveal as much as the trailer about the series’ plot. Three of the images feature Samuel L. Jackson (Capitan Marvel) as S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, who kicks off the action by returning to Earth after being gone for years. In one image, the aged Fury is meeting with Agent Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders, The Avengers), who explained in the trailer that she has attempted to reach out to him multiple times while Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) – who is also pictured in these new images – was disguised as Fury under his orders. One other image features the Academy-Award winning star of The Favourite, Olivia Colman – whose character is yet to be named – grasping some type of needle device in her manicured and ring-clad hand.

Another image shows Cheadle as Rhodes, in a moment seen in the trailer, when Fury asks him how much he trusts his own security. The images also show the presence a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls will have in the series as they have been infiltrating earth for years.

The cast of Secret Invasion will also include Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore), Killian Scott (Calvary), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA) with Martin Freeman (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey) reprising his role of Everett K. Ross from Black Panther. Secret Invasion was created Kyle Bradstreet, who also has writing credits for the series and executive produced alongside Feige, Victoria Alonso, and Louis D'Esposito. Also producing are Sarah Finn and Jason Schwartz with cinematography by Remi Adefarasin as well as Frank Walsh in charge of production design.

Secret Invasion will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for more exciting D23 news and check out the rest of the brand-new images and trailer below:

