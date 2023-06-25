Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Secret Invasion.Marvel Studios' newest series Secret Invasion debuted last week and welcomed us back into the grittier side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a tone similar to that of Captain American: The Winter Soldier, the political thriller with a twist is a breath of fresh air after the recent fantastical adventures we’ve taken to the Quantum Realm and the farthest edges of the galaxy. The Skrulls are back (and making it clear they never left) but they aren’t all that happy that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) hasn’t carried through on finding them a home. It’s been thirty years since the promise took place in Captain Marvel and a faction of Skrulls have decided to take matters into their own hands, attempting to make Earth their new home by any means necessary.

We’ve been warned time and time again that no one can be trusted in this series – or the larger MCU – because as we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home, anyone can be a Skrull and we’d have no idea. But that didn’t stop Secret Invasion from catching us off-guard from the jump when we saw Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) fall to his death, only to morph into a Skrull moments later. While we can safely assume the real Ross is still out there somewhere, there is one veteran MCU hero that we won’t be seeing any more of after a brutal and jaw-dropping death at the end of the episode that sets a very bleak tone for the rest of the series.

RELATED: [SPOILER] Deserved Better in 'Secret Invasion'

'Secret Invasion' Episode 1 Delivers an Unexpected Goodbye

Image via Disney+

Former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Fury’s most trusted ally, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) was fatally shot by the Skrull rebellion leader, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who took the form of Fury to lure Maria closer. By the time the real Fury got to her, it was too late and the Skrull imposter had fled the scene. Heavily featured in all the marketing and trailers leading up to the premiere, Maria’s untimely death is quite a bold move for the first episode of the series that immediately raises the stakes.

First appearing back in 2012’s Avengers, Maria has been around longer than most of the active MCU heroes and has been crucial to the Avengers and Fury countless times. Her death feels slightly reminiscent of Phil Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) back in The Avengers but unlike Coulson's demise, Maria’s feels inescapably permanent — and considering how the MCU handles major character deaths, that is quite the testament to the show's grittiness. If we can lose a secondary albeit founding member of the Avengers in Secret Invasion’s first episode, one can only imagine what will happen in the remaining five.

While her death took everyone by surprise, it hopefully wasn’t just written for shock value with the hopes of reeling as many viewers for the next episode. Killing off Maria Hill so early into the series raises the tension, sure, but it also sets a rather daunting precedent. Now, Secret Invasion has to follow through and keep the peril at the level it just reached for the rest of the series, instead of building to Maria’s death in the finale. Assuming Fury’s little Skrull infiltration situation is only going to get more treacherous as the limited series progresses who else can the MCU afford to lose that is more emotionally gutting than Maria?

Could Our MCU Favorites Have Already Been Replaced?

Image via Disney+

While we’re now well aware that no one is safe in Secret Invasion, it’s more than likely that the writers are still several steps ahead of us. If it wasn’t clear enough by the opening with “Ross," anyone, no matter their status in-universe, could be a Skrull in disguise, which means any of our heroes can fall prey to the same fate as Maria. Skrulls can shapeshift in the blink of an eye, as we saw with Gravik when he was taunting Fury. Looking away, turning around, or losing track of someone can be detrimental. While we can see the characters on screen, that doesn’t mean they are truly there. When we think we are watching a hero, it may be actually a Skrull imposter who has kidnapped the real person and taken their place.

We learned in the premiere episode that Skrulls are immune to radiation and that Gravik’s faction is inhabiting abandoned nuclear facilities, keeping them hidden and protected from the outside world. While it at first appears to be a safe haven, with children Skrulls frolicking and playing with each other in their natural alien form, we later see the darker side of the facility where the humans are kept. Locked away in machines called “fracking pods,” the Skrulls are able to extract all the memories of their human “shells” in order to seamlessly impersonate them. It is implied that there are thousands more that we have yet to see, no doubt many of which include some familiar faces — and considering how long the Skrulls have been planning their invasion, the odds of one of our Secret Invasion protagonists having already been replaced prior to the start of the series is frighteningly high.

This uncertainty and futility of it all are what makes the concept of Skrulls and Secret Invasion so intriguing because there is simply never a moment where we can trust anyone. Fury has been told time and time again that he isn’t ready to handle what’s coming and while he has brushed it off every time, Maria’s death is something he won’t be able to shake. For a man that has been going through multiple crises of faith, he’d better get ready for another — because the invasion is here, and no one is safe.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.