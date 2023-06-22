Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Secret Invasion.Mysteries, conspiracies, and a claustrophobic atmosphere laden with Cold War parallels abounded in the premiere episode of Marvel's hotly-anticipated limited series Secret Invasion. But as the credits rolled, one prevailing question floated to mind: "Was that necessary?" As if shapeshifting aliens intent upon destabilizing Earth wasn't already paranoia-inducing, Secret Invasion marked the apparent end of the road for Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) right-hand woman Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who died at the hands of Skrull antagonist Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

Undoubtedly, killing off a supporting character who's been part and parcel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for eleven years sets a high bar for future stakes. If Maria Hill doesn't have plot armor, few do. To add insult to injury, Maria was one of the last people Fury could trust. Her loss rips another layer of precious security away from Secret Invasion's protagonist. Yet it's also a shame, especially for a female character who never received her proper dues or benefited from any true development. Secret Invasion had the potential to correct that oversight and instead took the easier and far less interesting path.

Maria Hill Has Been Important Since ‘The Avengers'

Smulders' Maria debuted in 2012's The Avengers as the Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Nick Fury's second-in-command. As his most loyal frontline agent from the jump, she had no qualms battling a vengeful Asgardian demi-god, HYDRA terrorists, or a swarm of James Spader-bots armed with nothing stronger than her gun and her grit. That was all Maria Hill needed. (One might go so far as to consider her the Avengers' co-founder.) She was her own woman but followed Fury long after the decimation of S.H.I.E.L.D. and into the formation of S.W.O.R.D. No one could ask for a better ride-or-die.

While firmly a no-nonsense, take no prisoners type, Maria demonstrated a wonderfully dry sense of humor when the situation permitted and cared about her teammates and innocent civilians alike. With that said, although Smulders always made the most of her appearances and never rang as a hollow character, from a textual standpoint, no Marvel project took the time to develop Maria beyond "the right-hand woman." Secret Invasion was — and arguably posited itself in its marketing as — the ideal chance to correct that oversight. Given her importance to the wider MCU (and Maria's importance to Fury, if we have to determine her worth through a male character's feelings... sigh), Maria was owed more. She deserved to become a richly complex character with an interior life who made active contributions to the story instead of remaining a long-time bystander. A standout one, but when it comes to which characters received narrative focus and who lingered on the sidelines with a wicked quip and a steady trigger finger, still a bystander.

‘Secret Invasion’ Could Have Unlocked Maria’s Potential, and Chose Not To

The premiere, which performs best in its quieter character beats, offers glimpses of what might have been in more intuitive hands. Maria and Fury meet in a Russian bar and have a conversation about Fury's emotional state that's 99% a piercingly eviscerating monologue on Maria's part. This espionage agent is an experienced people-reader but also a friend who's brutally honest because they care. Maria knows the man she's trusted for decades was permanently changed in the wake of the Snap. She's not cruel about Fury's fall from mastermind grace; far from it. She also doesn't hide the fact she feels abandoned by him, her honesty sharp but not rancorous. For both of their sakes, Maria just calls the BS when she sees it.

And with her grievances aired and her warnings issued, Maria follows Fury into danger without hesitation. Her unwavering trust allows Gravik to get enough of a jump on her to end her life. Fury watching another friend die in his arms might serve as the episode's emotional climax, but the little moments are a better testament to the pair's intimacy. The ease with which Fury casually offers Maria a bag of microwave popcorn and her weary acceptance speak to an easy accord forged in the fire of decades.

Whether Maria’s death classifies as a fridging, the age-old trope where writers use a female character's death to motivate the male protagonist (or just to make him angsty), remains to be seen. Regardless, she deserved better both as a key supporting character and as Fury's longest-living confident. Just like the Black Widow film retroactively fulfilled Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) underutilized potential, Secret Invasion had the silver-platter chance to elevate Maria. She's a grown woman with plenty of history to draw upon; surely, there was untapped opportunity waiting.

For her part, Smulders was "thrilled" at having an extended role in the series: "It’s the most depth I’ve been able to show of Maria Hill," she said. "We get to [...] be a bit more intimate with the characters." Secret Invasion certainly is the most depth Maria Hill received, and it's difficult to celebrate that small win in an otherwise depressingly sad state of affairs. Even if Maria's ultimate fate stayed the same, her presence warranted the same nuance the writers paid to Ben Mendelsohn's Talos. Fury's Skrull bestie is undeniably winsome and dripping with pathos (and might just become one of Marvel's finest characters), but Talos was in one movie before Secret Invasion. He carried more narrative lift than Maria, an MCU veteran since 2012. Relegating the long-term female character to the sidelines and death while a newer male character takes the story's reigns is tiredly old hat.

Although It’s Effective, Maria Hill’s Death Is Still a Waste

Was this really the best use of Maria across all possible scenarios? Was it a sharp writing move or just an easy way to establish high-stake consequences? With five episodes of Secret Invasion to go, the aftermath of Maria's death won't be answered until the final credits roll. At the moment, it feels like something of a waste. More women characters lead the MCU than ever before, but Maria Hill was a member of the old guard. Who knows — this might be a trick and Maria will return healthy and whole. If this is her final bow, however, then Maria's death wasn't about her. Just because she was Fury's best shadow doesn't mean she deserves crumbs.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.