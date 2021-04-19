Long live the queen! Per The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Colman is in negotiations to join the cast of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. This would be the first Marvel role for the Academy Award-winning actress.

The series is based on the beloved 2008 comics event from writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Leinil Francis Yu, which revealed that several notable comics superheroes had been replaced by Skrulls, the shape-shifting aliens introduced in Captain Marvel. The show may deviate from that plot a bit, as Captain Marvel cast the Skrulls as sympathetic refugees rather than nefarious interlopers, but it still has the potential to upend everything we think we know about the MCU.

Colman joins Samuel L. Jackson, reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his Captain Marvel role as Talos. One Night in Miami breakout star Kingsley Ben-Adir was recently announced as a yet-unnamed villain. It is unclear what role Colman would be playing, but given what we do know about the show’s plot, there’s no ruling out that she (nor the rest of the cast) might ultimately not be who we think they are.

Built on the model of Marvel’s current Disney+ hit, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Secret Invasion is set to air in six 40-50-minute installments. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told us back in January, the longer form of a limited series will all the show to simmer in the political paranoia of its premise. Writer and producer Kyle Bradstreet is a natural fit for that tone, having previously served as producer of the taut cyber-thriller Mr. Robot.

Colman is a hot commodity at the moment. She’s currently nominated for her second Academy Award this year for her role in The Father, having previously taken home the Best Actress award for her leading role in 2019’s The Favourite. She was recently announced as the star of Sam Mendes’ upcoming Empire of Light. Of course, she’s no stranger to television, having earned BAFTAs for her work on Twenty Twelve, Accused and Broadchurch, and a Golden Globe for her turn as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown.

Secret Invasion will be released exclusively on Disney+, though there’s no word yet on when we might expect it. Stay tuned to Collider for further details.

