Nick Fury famously once said, "Last time I trusted someone, I lost an eye." It's a line that was included in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to show how the spymaster and former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. likes to keep even his closest allies at arm's length (and then lost a lot of its coolness factor when we found out an alien cat clawed out his eye in Captain Marvel). It was likely meant to showcase that Fury has some pretty significant trust issues, but those survival instincts may prove extremely useful in the upcoming series, Secret Invasion.

One of the most mysterious Disney+ projects to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, Secret Invasion will see Fury, once again played by Samuel L. Jackson, return to Earth to uncover a plot being enacted by a group of rogue Skrulls; the shape-shifting aliens that Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) assisted years ago in Captain Marvel. Thanks to an exclusive trailer screened at Marvel's incredible panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 as well as some new information shared by series co-star Cobie Smulders, we finally have a pretty good idea of what to expect from this wholly unique entry into the MCU.

That trailer and the description from Smulders gave the audience in Hall H a surprisingly deep look into the series, and it certainly doesn't look like it's going to be the Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) buddy-cop comedy that a lot of people were probably expecting. From the trailer itself to the expected release date to who we can expect to see in the upcoming show, here is everything we know so far about Marvel's Secret Invasion.

Image via Marvel

Related:Every Upcoming Marvel Movie and Series Logo Released at SDCC 2022

Image via Disney

No official release date has been set quite yet for Secret Invasion, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige did confirm that we can expect the Skrulls to begin their master plan sometime around Spring 2023.

Is There a Trailer for Secret Invasion?

Unfortunately, just like the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the trailer for Secret Invasion was screened behind the closed doors of Comic-Con's Hall H and is not yet available to the public. Thankfully, we at Collider were able to catch a glimpse of it and can provide details on what was shown.

The teaser opens with Nick Fury finally returning to Earth, this time with a full grey beard and without that iconic eye patch of his. What follows is Fury interacting with a wide variety of faces, some of which we've seen before. Not only do we get to see Talos in human form (which just looks like regular Ben Mendelsohn), but we also get surprise glimpses at Don Cheadle returning as James Rhodes AKA War Machine as well as Martin Freeman returning as Agent Everett K. Ross. We also get a first look at the characters played by Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, both of which will be yet-to-be-disclosed roles.

Overall the tone that the trailer exudes is incredibly dark, far darker than anyone could have expected. This seems to be being pitched as a gritty spy espionage drama, with elements of science fiction-based psychological horror. Cobie Smulders echoed this sentiment when she took the stage moments before the trailer aired by stating the following:

"This is a darker show. We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game."

This promised style is a huge departure from what we've seen before in the MCU and a major tonal shift from how we saw Fury and the Skrulls in Captain Marvel. This welcome change will hopefully lead to the iconic aliens showing the cunning and villainy that they're known for in the comics that we've yet to see in live-action.

Related:Kevin Feige Explains Why Marvel's ‘Secret Invasion’ Is a Disney+ Series and Not a Movie

What are the Comic Origins of Secret Invasion?

So what exactly is Secret Invasion? Well, in the comics, the Secret Invasion storyline is, as Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) from Spider-Man: Far From Home would say, "an Avengers level threat".

Taking place not too long after the Civil War storyline of the Marvel comics, Secret Invasion picks up in a world where Tony Stark is the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and some heroes are considered outlaws thanks to the Super Hero Registration act that began the Civil War. This controversy is put off to the wayside and the heroes (and villains) from both sides of the issue are forced to band together when a hidden plot from the Skrulls is revealed and an attempt to conquer Earth is made known.

Led by their sinister Queen, the Skrulls have been abducting many of Earth's citizens, both civilians and super beings, and replacing them with Skrulls, creating sleeper agents who have been patiently waiting for their chance to strike. It's a plan that was in the works for several years, with heroes like Elektra and Hank Pym being among the people replaced by Skrulls. It's a major Marvel Comics event that has huge consequences for the rest of the Marvel Comics Universe, including the sacrifice and death of Janet Van Dyne's Wasp, a supposedly reformed Norman Osborn taking over S.H.I.E.L.D., and the reveal of an evil equivalent of the Illuminati known as the Cabal.

Now because Disney+'s Secret Invasion is working with a far smaller number of characters, the show will understandably be much smaller in scale than its epic comics counterpart. However, if Loki has taught us anything, it's that the Disney+ shows are still essential viewing for Marvel fans and can still have a massive effect on the wider MCU.

Related:‘Secret Invasion’ Footage Reveals Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, and More on Set

Who Is Making Secret Invasion?

Image via Marvel Studios

As per usual, Kevin Feige is executive producing and is the head honcho when it comes to Secret Invasion, like all the other MCU projects. The showrunner and creator of the show is Kyle Bradstreet, who previously was both a writer and producer on the highly successful Mr. Robot. Other members of the crew include Elizabeth cinematographer Remi Adefarasin, Lost in Space production designer Frank Walsh, and Black Mirror costume designer Claire Anderson. The series will reportedly be directed by Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower).

Who's In the Secret Invasion Cast?

Though he has appeared in around a dozen MCU projects since the very first end credits scene in the original Iron Man, this is the very first time that Nick Fury will be the leading man of his own story, played again by none other than Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson will be rejoined by Ben Mendelsohn as the good-natured Skrull Talos, returning from his red herring antagonist role in Captain Marvel and his brief end credits cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Other MCU alumni joining the fray include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rohdey" Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the very first time is Academy Award-winning star of The Favourite Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke. We don't know who they're playing just yet, but many fans have theorized that at least one of them may be the Skrull Queen from the Secret Invasion comics. Finally, the supporting cast is rounded out by Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), and Killian Scott (Cavalry).