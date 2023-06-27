Secret Invasion is the MCU’s newly released television miniseries that centers on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his allies as they try to stop the Skrulls from invading Earth. The fact that every MCU film and television program is interconnected is both its greatest strength and its biggest flaw for potential fans of this expansive cinematic universe.

As a result, when Secret Invasion debuts, it's time when fans need to brush up on their recollection and catch up on the tiniest details that may be essential before watching the show. Following are some crucial films and television programs that fans should watch to fully appreciate Secret Invasion.

10 ‘WandaVision’ (2021)

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a dreamy suburban existence in the hamlet of Westview, New Jersey, until their reality begins to shift through various sitcom homages and television clichés from various decades.

Even though WandaVision is the least crucial for MCU fans to watch before starting Secret Invasion, it will still give the viewers some context to make things easier to understand. WandaVision didn't specify any organization that will be featured in the 2023 show, but they did connect to Fury's time in space, filling the gap for viewers.

9 ‘Iron Man’ (2008)

Iron Man follows Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a billionaire industrialist and genius inventor kidnapped and forced to build a devastating weapon. Instead, he creates a high-tech suit of armor that he uses to escape his captor and becomes the superhero Iron Man.

Since Iron Man is the first film that sets up many of the key characters and themes that are continued throughout the MCU, it’s a must-watch for new fans and an encouraged watch for anyone who plans to tune in for Secret Invasion. Also, Iron Man laid the foundation for the Avengers Initiative that should come later in the franchise.

8 ‘Iron Man 2’ (2010)

Serving as the second installment in the same-name franchise, Iron Man 2 continues to follow Tony Stark, whose health is deteriorating amid his refusal to comply with requests from the U.S. government to turn over the Iron Man technology. Meanwhile, Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke), a Russian scientist, uses his own version of the technology to exact revenge on the Stark family.

In this Iron Man sequel, Nick Fury's leadership of S.H.I.E.L.D. and interactions with Tony Stark are explored in far more detail, making it an essential watch. Additionally, this movie introduces Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johannson), a.k.a. Black Widow, to the MCU. Don Cheadle, who also appears in Secret Invasion, replaced Terrence Howard as Rhodey.

7 ‘The Avengers’ (2012)

The Avengers follows Nick Fury, the director of the international peacekeeping agency S.H.I.E.L.D., who brings together a group of superheroes including Iron Man, Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to save the world from Loki and his army of aliens.

For more background information about Fury and his involvement with superheroes, Avengers is the place to start. Fury finally reactivates the Avengers Initiative, making it one of the MCU's first cinematic crossover events, and assembles that recognizable "group of remarkable people." The 2012 film also introduces fans to Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Fury's second in command, who is also in the 2023 show.

6 ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ (2013 - 2020)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. covers the exploits of a group of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents as they look into and handle numerous global threats. The team runs against a variety of antagonists and challenges throughout the series, including Hydra agents, Inhumans, and other powerful entities.

Viewers will learn about the motivations and backstories of Fury and Hill, as well as the S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division) agents, painting a broader picture and scope of the operation. Additionally, even though the Skrulls don't appear in the show, in Season 1, Episode 4, titled “Eye-Spy,” does contain writing in the Skrull alphabet from the comics.

5 ‘Captain America: The Winter Solider’ (2014)

Serving as the second installment in the same-name franchise, Captain America: The Winter Soldier follows the Captain as he investigates a plot involving the intelligence agency S.H.I.E.L.D. and tries to stop a mysterious assassin known as the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). He must team up with Black Widow and a new ally, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), a.k.a the Falcon.

A pivotal point in Fury's character evolution is marked by The Winter Soldier, making it a must-see before Secret Invasion. When Fury discovers HYDRA has infiltrated S.H.I.E.L.D., he fakes his death. Additionally, the movie depicts more of Fury and Hill's working relationship and even makes mention of Fury's wife, whom viewers will undoubtedly get to know in the newly released series.

4 ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015)

Serving as the second installment in the same-name franchise, Avengers: Age of Ultron sees things going horribly wrong when Tony Stark and Bruce Banner try to revive a dormant peacekeeping program named Ultron (James Spader), and it's up to the Avengers to stop the monstrous Ultron from carrying out his horrific plan.

Fury and Maria Hill actually save the day when the Avengers battle Ultron and his Army in Sokovia, despite the fact that they aren't given much screen time during the movie. Age of Ultron also introduces two new characters, Wanda and Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson).

3 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War continues to follow the titular team and their allies as they face their greatest challenge yet: the powerful and evil Thanos (Josh Brolin), a Titan who is on a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones and use them to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

Even though practically all the MCU's current heroes are present in Infinity War, Fury doesn't appear until the post-credits scene, where he and the other half of the universe are turned to dust. Additionally, Secret Invasion will thoroughly analyze how this particular moment impacted Fury's character development.

2 ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019)

Set after the events in Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the titular character as he goes on a school trip to Europe. However, his plans are interrupted when Nick Fury recruits him to help stop a new threat known as the Elementals while collaborating with a new superhero, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Both Spider-Man and the audience assume Fury and Maria Hill are in Europe, assisting in dealing with the Elementals and Mysterio throughout the film. The audience only discovers that the Skrulls Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his wife, Soren (Sharon Blynn), were acting as Fury and Hill and that the real Fury was on a space station in the post-credits scene. This specific instance also lays the foundation for what occurs in Secret Invasion.

1 ‘Captain Marvel’ (2019)

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a former U.S. Air Force pilot who has no memory of her past, working as a member of an elite alien military unit called Starforce. She is sent on a mission to stop the Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race, from infiltrating Earth. During the mission, she is captured and learns more about her past and her connection to Earth.

To understand the major events of the Secret Invasion, fans must watch Captain Marvel. The movie introduces viewers to the Skrull, the primary characters in the 2023 show, and Talos, the Skrull commander, who initially seems to be an enemy of Nick Fury but is subsequently portrayed as a loyal leader merely defending his people from the Kree.

