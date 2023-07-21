Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 5.

After Disney announced their decision to create their own streaming service, we knew the House of the Mouse’s biggest franchises would have to create original content to bring in subscribers. That led to Disney dismantling the Marvel Television division and putting Marvel Studios in charge of the TV side of the MCU business. At first, fans were excited to know the MCU would be entirely produced by a single team, which meant more cohesion between the stories told in theaters and in front of your couch. However, two years after the start of this curious experiment, we are forced to wonder if letting Marvel Studios produce TV shows was indeed the best decision. That’s because Secret Invasion is the latest Disney+ limited series that would obviously work better as a movie.

‘Secret Invasion’ Ignores the Episodic Structure of Television

One thing Marvel Studios has struggled with so far is the understanding that a TV show is not just a big movie chopped down into pieces. Regardless of its runtime, a film is planned as a story that should be consumed in one go. On the other hand, a TV show uses the episodic structure to tell many mini-stories that combine to create a bigger one. Each episode in a series must be meaningful on its own. That doesn’t mean series must necessarily work as procedurals, where each episode is almost completely independent of the story that came before. Still, for a story to work as a TV show, it has to have a clear hook for each episode, something that’s clearly lacking in Secret Invasion. Take Episode 5, for instance, which feels like the introduction of a bigger showdown, and it’s hard to justify why the two final episodes of Secret Invasion weren’t presented in unison. The only reason is that Marvel Studios promised fans an event series, which forces them to split the story into chapters even when it doesn’t make sense.

To be fair, Secret Invasion is not the first Marvel Studios series that feels like a movie wrongfully split into pieces. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also have obvious pacing issues caused by the refusal of Marvel Studios to invest more money in mid-budget projects. Yes, these shows wouldn’t be able to hit theaters and gather the billion+ box office numbers Disney seems to be looking for all its theatrical releases. Even so, determining that every Disney+ production must be a TV show is harming the MCU’s storytelling, as we get TV shows that either feel bloated by expanding their runtime artificially or, like Secret Invasion, just don’t have enough going on to justify an episodic format. And in Secret Invasion’s case, opting for a TV show structure didn’t even save Disney some money, as the show reportedly cost $212 million to produce.

The issue with Secret Invasion’s structure is only made more obvious when we closely examine the MCU shows that nailed the episodic format. Like it or hate it, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law should become the golden standard of what Marvel Studios can achieve with smaller budgets and an episodic format. She-Hulk is the MCU production that feels the most like a TV show, proving that Marvel Studios does know how to respect the structure. Loki and WandaVision also do a fairly good job on that front, even though the ending of both shows serve more as teases for theatrical releases than cohesive season finales. Secret Invasion, however, is the worst example of an episodic structure in the MCU, as its runtime does not justify the limited series structure.

'Secret Invasion's Runtime Would Fit a Movie Better

Superheroes movies have become bigger in the past decade, with more releases pushing beyond the 150-minute runtime. There is an obvious reason not to put a six-hour-long superhero story in theaters, as no one would have the patience to remain seated until the credits roll. Still, in Secret Invasion’s case, there has been a drastic drop in each episode’s runtime after the first two. While Episodes 1 and 2 clocked above 50 minutes, Episodes 4 and 5 were around 36 minutes — and that’s counting recaps, extensive credits, and an inconveniently long intro filled with ugly AI-generated art. Even when we leave all these redundant minutes in the equation, Secret Invasion only has 224 minutes of runtime, and with only one episode remaining, this number shouldn’t grow significantly. If the last episode remains below the 40-minute mark, Secret Invasion will end up as the shortest Marvel Studios series to date, behind Ms. Marvel’s 271-minute runtime.

Runtime numbers are not always the best metric to decide if production would fare better in film or television. However, in Secret Invasion’s case, there’s definitely an argument to be made that a story so short could have been streamlined into a feature-length film. The show has many repetitive moments, with deaths that become less effective each week. So, it’s not like Secret Invasion’s story couldn’t fit a 150-minute movie. Maybe that would still not be enough for a theatrical release, as the story lacks the superhero fanfare of Marvel Studios' biggest productions. Then again, what’s exactly the issue with releasing MCU movies on Disney+?

Since the inception of Disney’s streaming service, there’s a clear directive that sends movies to theaters and TV shows to Disney+. However, as the MCU struggles to keep audiences engaged, maybe Disney should review its release strategy. Secret Invasion’s story would better fit a movie format, as it already ignores the episodic structure anyway. Furthermore, there’s even a case to be made for how Eternals would probably have a better reception if the millennia-spawning epic were refurbished as a TV show. Money is an important factor to consider when making decisions in Hollywood. However, the choice between a film or TV format should reflect the needs of each story, instead of the release strategy intended for each production. Kevin Feige has already said MCU TV shows will be more spaced out in the future. Hopefully, that’ll give Marvel Studios the time they need to wrap their heads around the television format.

