As part of Disney+ Day, the studio rolled out a whole bunch of logos for its upcoming series including Secret Invasion. Production began on the series last month with Samuel L. Jackson set to star as Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos. The series is also set to add new faces to the MCU including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Emilia Clarke.

For those unfamiliar with Secret Invasion, in the comics it was a major event where it turned out that Skrulls, a race of shape-shifting aliens, had infiltrated the Marvel Universe and masqueraded as heroes in an attempt to conquer Earth. It could be a trickier storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the Skrulls were depicted more as refugees trying to find a safe place to call home. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Skrulls we saw in Captain Marvel represent all Skrulls, so we’ll have to see how this one plays out.

There's currently no word on when exactly Secret Invasion is poised to drop, and depending on how much they invest in this plotline, it could have major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Skrulls have no problem playing familiar MCU heroes, so what does it mean for Marvel? Will certain characters "die" only to have it turn out that they were a Skrull? Will characters we thought were heroes have been Skrulls all along? It's an exciting storyline for Marvel to tackle.

Check out the new Secret Invasion logo below. The show is set to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

