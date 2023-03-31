Cobie Smulders has been a valuable part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade now. Her character, the extremely capable former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill, can fit into nearly any project within the franchise and help drive the plot. As an actress, she plays the same kind of role as her character does within the MCU.

Hill, of course, has been the long-time partner of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, the former head of S.H.I.E.L.D.—but following the assault of the universe by Thanos, Fury has lost his way, and Hill really needs her boss to get his shit together when the pair reunite for Secret Invasion. Jackson's Nick Fury has been "off-world" for a number of years by this stage in the story, and has been basically unreachable. By design, not because his cell plan doesn't extend to the upper atmosphere of the planet. But eventually, Fury finds himself on thin ice with Hill, who has long grown weary of being ghosted by her boss during times of crisis.

“I haven't been back on Earth in a minute. And as Cobie will say, she's been trying to reach me and contact me, but I've been ignoring her messages,” says Jackson to Vanity Fair. "I think Maria Hill has really run out of patience. She's always had this really close relationship with Nick Fury, but he's been gone for so long, and she's just been running around putting out fires," says Smulders, in response.

RELATED: New 'Secret Invasion' Footage Teases a Hidden War in the MCU

Cobie Smulders Is Embracing Maria Hill's Lack of Superpowers

As supernatural, extraterrestrial, and even metaphysical as the Marvel Cinematic Universe can get, at its core has always been human beings with no extraordinary powers, who play roles just as pivotal as the gods, the super soldiers, and the green guys. Maria Hill is no different in that respect, but not getting those superpowers is, in her eyes, a superpower in and of itself.

"Listen, I would've loved superpowers at some point, but it's also intriguing playing a human in this world because you've made the choice to really put your life in jeopardy. This is a Marvel story where the humans can shine. Even though there are aliens, and there's going to be extraordinary fight sequences, this is about people on the ground talking to each other, and interviewing people, and really do hands-on work to get the information needed."

Secret Invasion launches on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. It will consist of six episodes, and stars Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. Check out our interview with Clarke below: