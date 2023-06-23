Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 1.With its premiere episode, Secret Invasion has already addressed a significant criticism within the Marvel Cinematic Universe regarding the franchise's lack of stakes, but it's pretty unfortunate that we already know the fate of one central character in the show. In so many other MCU storylines, both in the theatrical films and the Disney+ shows, it can be difficult to care about the plot when the characters feel practically invincible. It's a rare occurrence when a hero or main character dies in these stories, and even when they do, they are often the subject of a "fake out" and come back later in the film.

The character we're talking about today has actually "died" before, only for the third act of this story to revive him. Another common problem with a franchise that is as vast and quick-moving as the MCU is that sometimes the marketing moves faster than the stories being released. This leads to some details and plot points unintentionally spoiling before specific projects' releases. In the case of this major MCU character, that seems to be the case yet again.

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion's Opening Credits Were (Disappointingly) Created by AI

We Know Nick Fury Won't Die in 'Secret Invasion' Because of His Role in 'The Marvels'

Image via Marvel

On April 11, 2023 (about two months before the release of Secret Invasion's premiere episode), Marvel dropped the first trailer for The Marvels — the latest MCU feature film that will function as a continuation to the plotlines and characters introduced in Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel. The film assembles a trio of heroes consisting of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), as they try to stop an intergalactic threat from the Kree Empire while an unknown intergalactic force binds them. Before embarking on this journey, the trio also gets some assistance from former S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

As those watching Secret Invasion already know, Nick Fury is the main character there. The series sees the super spy returning to Earth for the first time in years when news of a rebellion of Skrulls, the shapeshifting green aliens from Captain Marvel, is gaining momentum. With the help of some of Fury's oldest and greatest allies, they may just be able to put a stop to this deadly interaction before it really gets serious. The first episode already shows things are ramping up, with several explosions and shocking character deaths.

Unfortunately, now that we know that Nick Fury is going to play a significant role in The Marvels, this effectively debunks any theories that Nick Fury will be killed off. This is going under the presumption that The Marvels takes place after Secret Invasion, though admittedly, there have been projects in the past that take place in different spots of the timeline, such as Captain Marvel taking place in the nineties despite releasing after Avengers: Infinity War. Obviously, Marvel has to start marketing their projects at specific, crucial moments to generate hype, but The Marvels already seems to have unintentionally revealed that Nick Fury is going to get out of this dark and dangerous conflict unscathed.

Maria Hill's Death in 'Secret Invasion' Is a Game Changer

Image via Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion really proves it isn't playing around when the first episode makes the audacious decision to kill off a character who has been in the MCU since Phase 1. That character ends up being Nick Fury's closest confidant, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), who made her debut in the original Avengers films and has helped Nick Fury get out of more than a few binds ever since. Hill being murdered by Skrull terrorist Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) isn't just a shock because she's a major character, but also because Cobie Smulders has been actively marketing the series, even being the one to premiere the first trailer behind closed doors at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The killing of a character really does set an interesting precedent, and thankfully one that doesn't imply damning creativity — like, say, for example, using AI to create opening credits. In a way, Hill's death sends a literal and figurative message. Literally, in the sense that Gravik is showing Nick Fury and his ally Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) that he is a villain not to be trifled with, but also figuratively in the way that it tells the audience that a lot of these characters are fair game for consequences. Fury may more than likely escape this conflict, but the same cannot be said for other side characters like Talos, G'iah (Emilia Clarke), Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), and more.

'Secret Invasion' Can Still Offer Tension Without Nick Fury Being at Risk

Image via Disney+

Nick Fury is likely going to be just fine by the end of Secret Invasion (at least physically), but there are still many ways the espionage thriller can still provide higher stakes and tension. As we mentioned already, the side characters are very much at risk, but maybe it isn't fair to call them side characters. Nick Fury may be the main protagonist, but the show isn't called Nick Fury: Secret Invasion. It may be a bit more fair and prudent to instead look at Secret Invasion as if it were an ensemble storyline.

Talos, in particular, looks like he will have a lot to do in Secret Invasion. He's helping Fury uncover a global conspiracy and genocidal plot, he's grappling with his sense of morality for going against the interests of his own kind and is grieving the loss of his wife and the estrangement of his radicalized daughter, G'iah. The fan-favorite Skrull really has had quite an adventure over the last few years. Meanwhile, G'iah is another mysterious force in the series thus far. While she does seem to feel conflicted about harming innocents in the name of freedom for Skrull-kind, she also seems to clearly understand that these evils may be necessary to find a new home for her people.

The wild ride that is Secret Invasion will continue when Episode 2 premieres on Wednesday, June 28.