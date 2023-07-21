Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Secret Invasion Episode 5. We’re an episode away from the end of Secret Invasion and the show, while a thought-provoking look at the politics of displacement that’s full of twists and revelations, keeps falling flat. How does a Marvel show about alien conspiracies and intrigue leave you cold? By completely undermining its protagonist. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is the star of the show; it’s the first time he’s been allowed to snatch the spotlight away from the superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And yet, the man is less a person and more of a plot device. Secret Invasion’s problem is that it doesn’t know what to do with Fury.

'Secret Invasion' Promised Us a New Look at Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson is such a charismatic figure, and it’s a shame he hasn’t had as much to do in the franchise as we had originally hoped. Secret Invasion was the show that would finally give the guy his due. The show takes place after the Blip, with Fury returning to Earth after a long hiatus. We’re told several times that Fury’s not the same man he used to be, the game’s changed, and it’s Fury who must get with the program.

But, for a man who is (re)introduced as someone who is supposedly a shadow of himself, we don’t see a new side to Fury on the show. He still has access to all the resources and gadgets one would expect the old Fury to have—he can waltz into M16 special agent Sonya Falsworth’s (Olivia Colman) office, bug it, and call on her like he has the same authority he had when he was the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fury can fly in and out of countries with ease; and the moment he’s got a target on his back, he’s able to call Rick Mason (O-T Fagbenle) for safe passage and gear to disguise himself. These are the tricks of the trade for a spy of Fury’s caliber, but then what was all that talk about him being out of his depth?

We’re learning about different sides to Fury—who knew he was raised by a highly intelligent single mother, whom he obviously still holds great affection for? Who knew he was secretly married, that too, to a Skrull? But, while these nuances are a welcome addition to his background, they’re not adding to his characterization on the show. It’s just the same old thing with him in all the episodes.

Nothing Affects Nick Fury on 'Secret Invasion'

A lot has happened in five episodes of Secret Invasion, and as a living, breathing human being, it’s been a lot to take in. But not Nick Fury. The man either has a stone-cold heart, or the show’s creators forgot that people have to react to the events and happenings around them.

In the final moments of the first episode, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Fury’s closest ally, was killed by the show’s villain, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). She died in his arms, but moments later Fury is on a train with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), humorously bantering with him to ostensibly suss out some information about the Skrulls. Fury hardly reacts to Maria’s death. Not a quiet moment, a shed tear. Maria did a better job of pretending to grieve him in Captain America: The Winter Soldier than Nick does in actually grieving her. It's like Maria didn’t matter to Fury at all, which can’t possibly be true.

But Maria’s death is followed by another one; Talos is killed, Gravik at it again, in the fourth episode, and Fury just doesn’t acknowledge it. He’s not in denial, he seemingly doesn’t care. It’s infuriating to watch the show completely disregard any modicum of humanity in Fury. Talos’s death should have been the catalyst to bring Fury and Talos’s daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), closer, but no. They hardly share a scene before parting ways, and Fury has no words of comfort to offer her.

Nick Fury Doesn't Have Time To Mourn

Granted, Fury isn’t able to immediately react to Talos’s death because he has to protect the President of the United States of America, and he’s concerned about the third world war breaking out, but that’s still not a good enough reason for him to not engage with the deaths of his closest allies. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was in the midst of the second world war, and even he took a moment to mourn his best friend Bucky Barnes’ (Sebastian Stan) death. Because he’s a person, and however people react to grief, they still react. Fury is written and portrayed like a robot, which doesn’t fit with his personality. This is the same man who gave an impassioned speech about having trust issues after his mentor Alexander Pierce was revealed to be an agent of Hydra. And he’s not reacting to his best friends dying at the hands of his protégé?

Fury’s disinterest doesn’t end with his allies’ deaths; nothing makes a dent in him. He finds out, from Talos, that there are over a million Skrulls wandering around Earth since the 1990s, living in secret among humans. Aside from one outburst, Fury is nonplussed. Shouldn’t Fury spring to action; or at the very least feel guilty that one million people have been displaced from their home planet and stuck on Earth for decades? But who has time to think when Fury is almost immediately unceremoniously fired by Colonel James Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle), and he, you guessed it, does not react? You'd think he'd at least be horrified when he learns that Rhodey is a Skrull too, which undermines the security of the US, international relations, and the life of the president, but no such luck. Viewers are more concerned about the status of the real Rhodey; Fury apparently couldn't care less. This is why it’s so hard to be invested in Fury on Secret Invasion, he appears to be floating through his scenes.

Here’s the thing, Fury is an unflappable man, in his line of work, he has to be. And given the hardships he’s faced as a Black man in America, a spy, and a director of a covert government agency, it’s understandable. Plus, the dude has had an army of aliens and super-powered people as his buddies. But we’re not getting the stoic vibe from him on Secret Invasion; Fury is written to swiftly move on from one story beat to the next because the show only has six episodes to tell this multi-layered story. It’s the plot versus Fury, and he’s losing this fight.

Is Fury Supposed To Be Unlikeable on 'Secret Invasion'?

We find out early on in the show that Fury, after discovering the existence of the Skrulls during the events of Captain Marvel, promised to find the aliens a new home. That was in the 1990s. A good 30-odd years later, Fury has not fulfilled his promise. His failure is the reason Gravik and his faction even exist. Yes, it’s a massive undertaking to find a new home for a people, but Fury hasn’t had to go it alone. He has obviously been in touch with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) during that time, but neither of them has successfully helped the Skrulls. And Fury is completely unbothered by this massive failure? Not only is Secret Invasion showing up Fury, but it’s dragging Carol down with him too. At least be a little repentant, Fury. Right now, it looks like Fury dangled the carrot of a new home in front of the Skrulls as a way to ensure they remained on his side and helped him out, but it seems he never had any intention of following through on his promise. And because the likes of Talos worshiped the ground Fury walked on, Fury was able to get away with this betrayal. This doesn’t seem like a very heroic thing to do.

This lack of guilt could be the reason why Fury is hesitant to call in the Avengers to stop Gravik, because Gravik's mission is a personal attack against Fury's inability to help the Skrulls. But that's another nail in Fury's characterization. The Earth is on the precipice of World War III, and he thinks he has the chops to stop a super-Skrull, with what powers exactly? If he showed an iota of emotion, we'd think Fury was being arrogant, but it's yet another writing device to explain the absence of the Avengers.

Fury is not a saint; he’s bent the rules and even got called out by Captain America for implementing Project Insight, a program that ostensibly put a gun to everyone’s head. But he’s never been unlikeable. Or incompetent (no, Mysterio doesn’t count, that was Talos). But that’s what his inaction with the Skrulls makes him look like.

The Worst Part About Nick Fury Is Hiding His Romantic Past

And somehow that’s not even the worst part about Fury’s characterization on Secret Invasion. The MCU seems to love the idea of secret wives, for some reason. Fury has been married for years to a Skrull named Varra, who goes by Priscilla Davis (Charlayne Woodard). But, as hard as Varra tries to convince herself and the audience that she has felt ‘beloved’ on this Earth because of Fury, we can see she hasn’t. She’s been abandoned by her husband for the majority of their marriage because he’s off doing his job, or escaping his job. She’s had to live in human form, instead of her real self even in the isolation of her home.

Would Fury have accepted her in her Skrull facade? He refuses to answer, but Priscilla has gaslit herself into believing it doesn’t matter. Their every interaction is tragic—while beautifully played by both Jackson and Woodard, their relationship is toxic, and we expected better from Fury. The fact that their, possibly, final encounter was a literal shootout between them, was the cherry on top of what a terrible situation Fury had put Varra in. And he doesn’t feel bad for it; nor does he feel scared for her. Had Varra been written to have any sense, she’d leave Fury.

For a show that’s supposed to be about Fury, it’s done nothing but make him look bad. Fury just keeps on going, because if he doesn’t, Secret Invasion will run out of runtime. The MCU thrives on the strength of its characters, and Secret Invasion shows us what happens when the characters are benched in favor of the plot. It’s not a good way of telling a story, and the show makes Fury into a puppet, not a fully-developed person. Give the man a moment to process it all; a minute of screen time alone on Fury’s many journeys to weep over his lost friends and his lost years of love. That’s all we ask for. Fury’s lack of reaction to everything robs the show of its high stakes. If he’s so nonplussed by what’s happening to and around him, why should we, the viewer, care?