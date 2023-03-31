It's been a long time since we saw Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury at the front and center of a Marvel project. Officially Marvel Studios' longest-serving on-screen character since 2008's Iron Man (Paul Bettany also appeared in that, albeit in voice form) he hasn't been seen properly since 2019's Captain Marvel, having only made cameo appearances in the films that followed it.

Now, however, we welcome Fury back in Secret Invasion—but a Fury with a difference. Not only missing an eyepatch, we see Fury in a place of emotional distress and unsure of what his next move is—and unsure of who he can trust. Speaking at length to Vanity Fair, Jackson explained just how vulnerable a place we find Fury in, having spent a long time off-world trying to help the Skrulls while Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) held the fort on Earth for him (as seen in the end credits sting following Spider-Man: Far From Home).

As the man responsible for putting together the Avengers Initiative, it's only natural for him to feel some form of guilt, responsibility, and even regret over those he recruited having lost their lives trying to fix what happened when Thanos snapped half of humanity from existence in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

"Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know? He's up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is. The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out. Now, he just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

Samuel L. Jackson Enjoys Nick Fury's Shades of Grey

A key theme of the series will involve paranoia and mistrust—and characters who straddle the line between being good people and bad people, something Jackson clearly relishes when discussing Fury's arc in the series. “I enjoy bad guys,” Jackson says. “A lot of times, having no conscience and going by ‘any means necessary’ is better than being the good guy who has to question the morality of what he's about to do, And Nick walks that line. He makes the hard choices all the time. And that comes from him being in the shadow world where survival is what counts.”

Secret Invasion launches on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. It will consist of six episodes, and it stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. Check out our interview with Clarke below: