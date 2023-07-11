Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Secret Invasion.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has been working his way up to the highest level of government espionage since before the Skrulls arrived here on Earth 30 years ago. He assembled The Avengers in preparation for any threat and helped organize them to save the world multiple times. He’s been stripped of his resources before and always proves to have an ace up his sleeve.

Multiple people in his life have pointed out, however, that he hasn’t been the same man he used to be before the Blip. With the fate of the human species at risk, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) reminds Fury to “check his footing” because if he’s not prepared for this fight then all their worst fears could come true. Fury has proven time and again that, even if he makes a few missteps along the way, he will always find a solution that sets everything right — but the events in Secret Invasion will be the most difficult test of his spy skills he's ever faced.

No One Is as Experienced at Espionage as Nick Fury

Nick Fury is the man behind the curtain pulling all the strings. He spent decades gathering intel on potential threats and those who would help him protect the earth. It was recently revealed that most of what Fury has been able to accomplish was only possible with the help of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and the Skrulls who were secretly working for him. Nevertheless, he has been trusted to lead some of the largest-scale secret missions in Marvel history.

In his earliest days at S.H.I.E.L.D., during the events of Captain Marvel, Fury proves that he’s skeptical and doesn’t trust easily, but he will accept the reality of any evidence he sees for himself. He laughs as Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) suggests she’s part of the alien Kree Starforce fighting shapeshifting Skrulls until a few minutes later when a Skrull tries to laser blast her. From that moment on, he’s along for the ride doing whatever he can to help Carol and protect the earth regardless of what he believed was true before meeting her. His objective open-mindedness is a virtue that helps him stay multiple steps ahead of everyone else and has kept him at the top of the spy game for decades.

When Captain America (Chris Evans) discovers that S.H.I.E.L.D. has been infiltrated by Hydra in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, one of Hydra’s first moves is to try and assassinate Fury. He’s the biggest threat to their takeover because he has the resources and knowledge to stop their plan in its tracks. He was put in charge of Project Insight and the construction of the airborne battle stations because he believes so ardently in planning ahead to prevent threats to humanity. It was his direction to send Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) with Captain America to backup the S.H.I.E.L.D. intelligence that helped him discover the corruption behind Project Insight. Hydra wanted Fury taken out so badly that they sent The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) to take him out, but he still managed to escape. Even without S.H.I.E.L.D. resources, Fury was able to fake his death and help the Captain and Black Widow defeat Hydra from the shadows.

Does Nick Fury Still Have What it Takes?

Fury hasn’t exactly been on vacation since he was brought back in the Blip. As the commander of S.A.B.E.R., the world’s first weaponized space station, Fury has been working on building defense strategies to protect the world from galactic threats. Hundreds of military personnel were stationed on the satellite and working with him. Throwing himself into developing S.A.B.E.R. was an easy out for Fury, though, as he actively avoided confronting his guilt over failing to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin). Since coming back to Earth, Fury has been shown the consequences of his avoidance multiple times and is learning how ignoring a problem will only make it harder to solve later.

Fury understands better than most how others will perceive his return to Earth after being gone for so long. The way that he plans ahead, he would have imagined all the scenarios from multiple people he would encounter when he came back. Despite his lack of contact, Fury has methods of keeping tabs on what was happening on Earth. Knowing that everyone believes he’s out of touch and a lesser man than he used to be, he’s played that perception against anyone standing in his way. Even after admitting to Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Coleman) that he used her goons to get access to her, she still believes him to be slow and weak. Fury having the foresight to plant the bug on the owl clock proves that he already knew she wasn’t going to give him the information he was asking for. He also knew to be suspicious of his wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) being involved with Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) when he saw her reaction to his return and how she behaved after that suspicious phone call. He has always been good at reading people and knowing what they're thinking, but he's even better at using someone's perception of him to manipulate them into doing exactly as he plans.

Nick Fury Has Never Been This Vulnerable

The fight for humanity’s survival has never been this bleak. The Skrulls have always been on Fury’s side, and now there are a million of them split into two factions. There’s no knowing which prominent humans the violent faction of Skrulls has taken over. Fury has been stripped down to his talents and back door connections with no other resources to help him prevent the last stages of an invasion. The only connection he has is Talos, and he was only able to repair that relationship because he finally admitted he was useless without him.

Nick Fury is a cornered lethal predator, and people like that are at their most dangerous when they think there’s nothing left to lose. He doesn’t answer to any government authority since they fired him. He’s not sure if he can trust his wife, so there are no family ties weighing him down. He can’t call in the Avengers because the risk of a Skrull replicating them is too great. Talos is the only one he can trust after losing Maria Hill. If there’s one thing that’s true about Fury, though, it’s that he’s spent his entire life preparing for every potential scenario he could think of. It would be a mistake to assume he hadn’t prepared for a situation as grave as the Secret Invasion.

