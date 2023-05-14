Although Marvel's upcoming spy thriller series Secret Invasion involves a race of shape shifting alien refugees who are in the midst of civil war with some radicalized members of their community over gaining a new home, the vibe of the series is definitely a more grounded one than the cosmic feel of movies like Guardians of the Galaxy or Eternals.

That gives the "Earth-level" Avengers line-up the chance to do some more heavy lifting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and none more so than Don Cheadle's James Rhodes - aka War Machine - who will have a key role to play in the political side of things, negotiating with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury on how best to re-home to displaced Skrull population that have been waiting for somewhere to live for years now.

And like his on-screen best friend in Captain America: Civil War, it feels like Colonel Rhodes might have to take on the role of the bad-guy-who's-still-a-good-guy that Robert Downey Jr. delicately balanced as Tony Stark when going head to head with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in that film. Marvel have proved they can straddle the line when it comes to shades of grey, giving depth to characters when it may not even be necessary to do so.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Cheadle explained that his character takes up a desk job with Dermot Mulroney's US President Ritson. Consequently, his loyalty to his Commander-In-Chief means Rhodey can't always help Fury as much as he might like. As disappointing as this may seem, however, this does give audiences the tantalising prospect of the two acting heavyweights going tête-à-tête while we sit back and enjoy the action.

Why is Rhodey Going to Cause Fury Problems?

"Rhodey's got a new role in this one, Our very first scene is Rhodey and Nick Fury locking horns. Rhodey isn't an adversary, but he's being more adversarial than he have been before. That's always been Rhodey's cross to bear. Is he going to stay within the confines of being a military man following the chain of command, or is he going outside the box?"

The series stars Jackson and Cheadle alongside Mulroney, Martin Freeman, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and others. Secret Invasion is currently slated to premiere on June 21 on Disney+ and will include six episodes. Check out the trailer for the upcoming series below: