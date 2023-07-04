Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) created The Avengers and was the Commander of S.H.I.E.L.D until the Blip. He’s always been a leader who calculates all probabilities and is prepared for anything. He believes in doing what’s right and protecting humanity from any threats, from outside of this world or from ourselves. After the Blip, he turned his focus to the S.W.O.R.D station so he could detect any future galactic threats and have the best chance at defending our planet from anyone like Thanos in the future. His focus still seemed to be preparing for any and all possibilities, but as we’ve seen in the first couple episodes of Secret Invasion, Nick Fury hasn’t exactly been able to focus the way he used to before the Blip.

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion' Finally Explains Why The Avengers Don't Show Up

Guilt Over Losing to Thanos Caused Fury’s Avoidance

Image via Disney

Nick Fury has been considered stoic and calculating despite any emotions he might be feeling since his first appearance in Iron Man. Fury’s character is hardly void of emotion, though. He has a passion for everything he fights for. He takes every step toward his goals with determination and integrity. He cares for the people he works with. He gets angry when anyone gets in his way. Secret Invasion is one of the first times, however, that we’ve seen Fury express more vulnerable emotions.

During his talk with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in a Russian bar, she begins questioning him about why he’s been gone but doesn’t believe he’s answering her honestly. She tells him that he’s not prepared for what’s coming with the Skrulls because he’s “never been the same since the Blip”. He reveals that the reason he hasn’t come back to earth is that he had a “crisis of faith”, but what Hill is uncertain about is whether he’s properly dealt with that inner guilt and shame. If he hasn’t fully processed those feelings, he won’t be able to save the world from the violent faction of Skrulls.

Fury gets himself caught by an old contact Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Coleman) so he could get information about the Skrulls’ plan. She gloats over him on how his age has made him unwittingly slow and believes he should have just stayed in his space station. Just like Hill, she remarks, “I think Thanos’ snap changed you.” She believes he’s lost his passion to fight for humanity because, just like with the Blip, there are some bad guys that humanity has no hope against.

Skrulls Want to Shame Fury While Taking Over

Image via Disney+

Fury and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) go to interrogate a man named Poprishchchin (Uriel Emil), someone involved with making bombs for the Skrull faction. Talos discovers he’s actually a Skrull fighting for the faction, and tells Fury to stay out of the fight. It obviously has something to do with a Skrull custom of authority and power. Fury decides to take the bomb maker out in the middle of their fight. Talos refuses to let Fury help him up, though, shaming him for stepping in where he didn’t belong. While they’re riding on the train, Talos reveals how he’s brought all the Skrulls that had scattered across the universe to Earth, hoping they could find a home here hiding among the humans. Fury’s anger reaches a tipping point, but Talos shames him for not keeping the promise he made 30 years ago to find them a new home planet. Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) is the leader of the violent faction of Skrulls, and Talos tells Fury how his broken promise has inspired Gravik to start this plan to eradicate humans.

While the shame directed at Fury from Talos seems valid, Gravik is using his attacks on the humans to shame Fury on an extreme level. Just before the attack on the Unity Festival, Gravik reveals to Fury all the different identities he’s been shapeshifting into, and they’re all people he saw his first night in Russia while he was on his way to meet Falsworth. After showing Fury that he’s been watching all along, Gravik blows up the bombs and begins the attack on the humans. To prove how ruthless he’s become in his resolve to defy Fury, he shapeshifts into Fury to get close enough to Hill and kills her. Maria was practically a surrogate daughter to Nick, and taking her away from him was meant to be personal. However indefensible his actions are, Fury knows that Gravik’s feelings of betrayal are justified and that is what bring him the most shame.

Fury is the Most Dangerous When He’s Vulnerable

Image via Disney

Fury confides in Maria’s Mom (Juliet Stevenson) how her daughter died trying to stop the attack, and she shames him more than anyone by blaming him for why she’s “carrying her daughter home in a box.” Now that he’s back in the States, he reaches out to James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) for help. After going AWOL from S.W.O.R.D and his involvement in Russia, however, Rhodes has done everything he can already just to keep Fury from being disciplined over his disobedience to the government. Besides not getting the help he was looking for, Fury is also informed he has been fired from his position at S.W.O.R.D and is essentially on his own. It’s at this point that Fury is truly at his lowest.

At the end of the second episode, it’s revealed to the audience that Fury has a wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) at home, and she’s one of the Skrulls that settled here 30 years ago. He’s gone back to her at his lowest because she’s the only one he has left on his side. He’s either lost, abandoned, or been betrayed by everyone he’s known that he can reach out to. He can’t call on the Avengers because the chance of a Skrull taking on the form and abilities of one of them is too big a risk to take. Audiences caught a glimpse of Fury being on the outside in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but he still had access to a lot of resources and allies. After his hiatus on the space station, though, he’s lost a lot of those connections and is more alone than ever.

Seeing how unpredictable he can be when forced to work outside the law should give us a big clue as to how determined and chaotic he can be when completely untethered from any liabilities. At this point, only a third of the way through the series, there's no telling what Nick Fury is going to do next. With all his experience, though, there's no doubt that he knows what he has to do.