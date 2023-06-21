Secret Invasion, the latest series in the somehow still expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, comes at a time when the franchise is trying to reinvent itself once again. While it's not the only Disney+ show living in the shadow of the acclaimed series Andor, it's the first that feels like it is trying to capture the same grounded sensibility in order to set itself apart from its predecessors. Most disappointingly, the show’s first episode is not only struggling to rise to such a task, but the show itself is going a step further by making use of something that feels like it would be one of the grim realities of exploitation Andor explored. Specifically, Secret Invasion has inexplicably used AI-generated art for its opening credits sequence.

To provide some background, for those who may have been blissfully unaware of this new technology, AI creations have been making the rounds on the Internet for the past several months and have already grown tiresome as well as troublesome. There have been so many empty imitations made of those like Wes Anderson that it has just become almost background noise that elicits a groan whenever they go viral now and again. These "creations'' are always painfully hollow and without heart—a mere regurgitation that copies something that already exists without actually creating anything unique. That it has now been used in the latest installment of one of the biggest franchises out there is a stain on the entire affair, not to mention what could be an otherwise promising series. The problem is that there is so much behind why this is so disappointing, both as a labor issue and an artistic one, making it hard to care much about the story threads that Secret Invasion is setting up. The series kicking off with such an ugly and vacuous introduction has already left a bad taste in viewers' mouths.

‘Secret Invasion’s AI Art Opening Credits Are an Irredeemable Eyesore

After a generally promising introductory sequence that drops us into this world, notably one that was created by actual craftspeople, Secret Invasion's opening credits are akin to falling into the depths that exist below the uncanny valley. From the very first visual, something looks off. It feels derivative of the great opening credits for shows like the spectacular currently airing Silo and the regrettably cancelled Raised by Wolves, though there are likely many more reference points as AI does not itself create in the same way we do. Rather, it just draws from what has already been made before and makes it into a Frankenstein creation with no life to it. It may be hard for some to notice at first, as it does resemble the aforementioned animations that we’ve seen before — to the point that you might think it could have been done by the same artist (which is in itself a serious ethical problem), but any illusions of this soon vanish. From the first moment that what is meant to be Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic Nick Fury pops up on-screen, the slapdash quality of it becomes abundantly clear. It would be funny to see the same garbage people have been posting online be used for this series if it weren’t so genuinely ugly.

While one of the show's creators has dubiously defended it as being thematically aligned with the focus of the series, with characters changing shape and shifting, the credits do an absolutely abysmal job of capturing this. It is not just that the characters being shown are often shapeless, as that theoretically could be interesting; it is that you can tell how artificial it is, as if it hasn't been completely rendered and therefore left incomplete. Another possible thought is that the visual effects team behind the credits was rushed (which wouldn't be a surprise for a Marvel production) and they just had to get something done. To then learn that it was created by AI makes too much sense, but why was it not scrapped immediately as a proposed option?

Proponents of AI will make the case that it is merely a “tool” to be used by existing artists. While this is already a bit of a stretch, this credits sequence makes said tool look like one you’d toss aside for something better. Even the rendering of two hands clasping towards the end, one supposedly human and the other Skrull, doesn’t hold any complexity or depth. It feels like a copy of a better work of art that you’ve seen elsewhere. We then see a depiction of Jackson’s face being merged with a Skrull, which is garish in all the wrong ways. You can see things that look like mistakes, traits that have begun to define this technology. There are some who are clamoring about how AI supposedly represents the future of creativity, but if it is anything like this then they can have it and let us preserve the art that was made with real care for the craft itself.

AI "Art" Means Less Actual Artists Working at Their Craft

Beyond just being bad, there is something particularly sinister about seeing something created by AI on this scale. Instead of hiring those with the skills to make something more abstract, Secret Invasion has now become one of the first to use the technology in such a prominent way. What could have been a vision of an artist has been replaced by a hollow hodgepodge of parts that feel taken from elsewhere. While not everything made by a person is always going to be spectacular, and there can be plenty of criticism about the end result, even the most flawed of works will be forever preferable to anything created by AI. Pushing them out is not just wrong, but the art itself suffers. New technology can represent interesting avenues to explore, but this one proves to be exactly what it sounds like: artificial.

Rather than being genuinely imaginative, there is a stiffness to it that makes it jarring to see in all the wrong ways. An opening credits sequence is no small thing, especially when it's so often designed to draw us in. This did the opposite. While Secret Invasion is just starting, this choice sets it off on the wrong footing and represents what could be a disappointing new direction for the story where craft is sacrificed in the process of AI replacing artists. Rather than feel bold, it's a banal creative decision that risks setting a precedent as bad as the end product itself.

