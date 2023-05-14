The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting political with the upcoming espionage thriller series, Secret Invasion, which drops on Disney+ next month, and one of its stars feels like the show has come at the right time for audiences. Emilia Clarke joins the MCU as a character named G'iah, a Skrull radical who has taken issue with the lack of progress made between the Skrulls and humans in order to assist the Skrulls who had lost their homes, as seen in the events of Captain Marvel.

We as an audience, however, are familiar with the Skrulls from when they played a more sympathetic role in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel which starred Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn—both of whom are set to reprise their roles in the series, alongside a host of returning figures. And in a neat twist, G'iah is the daughter of Mendelsohn's Talos, who while partnering with Jackson's Fury, was part of promising the homeless Skrulls refuge - something G'iah isn't happy about. Refugees being left without a home for political bargaining is, sadly, a very topical issue in our current times, particularly in the case of the migrant crisis in Clarke's native United Kingdom.

The political and "timely" nature of the series is a factor that Clarke hopes will help the show find admirers outside of the usual band of Marvel fanatics. Speaking with Empire Magazine, the Game of Thrones star believes that the universal themes of being lost and trying to find your home - regardless if your methods are peaceful or otherwise - is one with which all audiences can identify.

Why Does Emilia Clarke Think the Show is So Accessible?

"I think the joy of getting to explore political ideas in a high-concept world is that you get the space to see the problem as a whole. You're not triggered by your own individual experience because, let's face it, you're watching aliens. I think through G'iah you see the quandary the Skulls are in. She allows the audience to have a point of view that straddles both the human and the Skrull side of things. It's definitely a show for the fans, but it's also a show that my mum, who doesn't watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean? You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven't watched all 17 other films or shows, you're not going to get it. This isn't that at all."

Clarke is joined in the series by Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman and Kingsley Ben-Adir, to name but a few. Secret Invasion is currently slated to premiere on June 21 on Disney+ and will include six episodes. Check out the recently released trailer for the upcoming series below: