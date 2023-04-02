Marvel Studios has just released a new poster for the highly anticipated upcoming limited series Secret Invasion, showing us the return of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and a glimpse into the continued invasion of the villainous Skrulls. Additionally, Marvel Studios teased the upcoming release of a new trailer for the series. Secret Invasion is set to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

The new poster is one of many new looks into the project to be released by Marvel Studios and Disney in the past few days. The new Secret Invasion poster gives us a closer look at the recently returned S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury. He is shown in shreds of paper and looks straight at the viewer. But inter-spliced with his image is that of a Skrull, its green skin contrasting with the black and white image of Fury.

The Skrulls are a group of shape-shifting aliens who have secretly invaded the Earth in the hopes of overtaking it, and their presence is a key component of the upcoming series. You may be surprised at who turns out to be a Skrull. In fact, some interesting predictions have already been made on the matter. The new poster also features the tagline "who do you trust?", which should make you nervous. After all, who knows how many of your favorite Marvel characters are simply a Skrull in disguise? New images released give us a look at the growing paranoia with the impending invasion.

Image via Marvel Studios

The new poster is only the latest in the many new looks into what could be the key to the next phase of Marvel content. The upcoming series is based on a Marvel comic book series of the same name, which ran in 2008. The comic series could be an indication of the wide-ranging implications of the Skrull invasion across the Marvel universe. The Skrulls were originally introduced in the 2019 film Captain Marvel. You can read more about the green shapeshifters here.

Along with Jackson, Secret Invasion also stars Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. The series will premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. Until then, you can expect a new trailer for the series to premiere tonight during Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. Check out Collider's interview with series star, Clarke, below: