Comic book fans across the world are still recovering from the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night. There were so many amazing announcements, trailers, and teases on a ton of upcoming Marvel projects. One of which being the Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion. The series showed off its first footage at the event, which hasn't been made public yet, and we also got the announcement that Don Cheadle would be reprising his role as War Machine in the series. However, despite the initial press release, there is one actor not appearing in the series: Regé-Jean Page.

The Gray Man star was originally listed on Secret Invasion’s official cast list following Marvel Studio’s Panel, but that has turned out to be an error. In an email recapping the panel, the studio confirmed that Page’s inclusion was a mistake. While that will make some fans sad, as Page is such an amazing rising talent, this limited series still has a stacked cast.

The show is based around the famous Marvel comic of the same name and will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Along with Jackson and Cheadle, the series will also see the return of Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Ben Mendelsohn as Agent Maria Hill, Everett K. Ross, and the Skrull Talos respectively. The cast joining the MCU includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke in unknown roles. Even though we still don’t know who any of the new cast are playing, Ben-Adir will be the villain of the series.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

In the comic series, the Skrulls were villains who replaced many of Marvel’s famous heroes with their shape-shifting abilities. However, the context is much different with this show as the Skrulls were revealed as the good guys in their MCU debut in Captain Marvel. The presentation set up a darker series than we are used to seeing with Marvel and the trailer saw Fury returning to Earth meeting back up with Hill after many years apart. The footage also gave fans in Hall H a first look at Colman, Clarke, and Ben-Adir’s characters. Smulders on stage described the series saying “This is a darker show, you guys. We’re going to get deeper into the characters, and it’s an exciting thriller. You never know if someone is Skrull or human.”

Secret Invasion will be one of the first projects in Phase 5 and is premiering on Disney+ in Spring 2023. While it's disappointing that Page is not in this series, there are a ton of projects in Phase 5 and 6 for the actor to have a part in. Maybe the Human Torch in Fantastic 4? A Marvel fan can dream, but for now, you can catch up on the entire MCU on Disney+ now.

While we wait for more news about the future of Marvel, check out the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

Find out more about what happened during Marvel Studio's Hall H panel: