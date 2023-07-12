Editor's Note: The article below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Secret Invasion.In a reveal that came as a shock to few, episode 4 of Secret Invasion confirmed one of the show's most popular fan theories: that James 'Rhodey' Rhodes, a.k.a War Machine, was in fact a Skrull. As the only Avenger to be featured in the series, many had suspected this to be the case - however Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is encouraging fans to revisit some of Rhodey's earlier appearances, teasing that the character may have been an alien impostor longer than anticipated.

Speaking with Marvel's official site, the studio boss suggested the character, who is played in the MCU by Don Cheadle, was already being impersonated in previous titles. He said, "we like the idea of fans going back and watching some of the other appearances of Rhodey and realizing that that wasn't him," adding that audiences will come to "understand exactly how long he’s been a Skrull." Cheadle added, "it's fun to fold that in and know that that’s what's happening underneath all of these Rhodey scenes... Rhodes is not who he appears to be.”

As a newly appointed advisor to the President, Rhodey has found himself in the perfect position for Skrull general Gravik to manipulate – but this close proximity to the world leader was a big giveaway for Nick Fury, who Feige says now finds himself in "sort of a cat-and-mouse game" between he and Rhodey. On the decision to make Rhodey an impostor, Feige explained, “we needed to have a character that one would not expect to be a Skrull. Don was on board for this reveal of playing and revealing another side of Rhodey and revealing that, yeah, Rhodey has been a Skrull.” Cheadle was eager to explore the concept, as the Marvel studio head added that "when we have amazing actors, like Don, that have been with us for so many years, we very much treat them as partners in the creative collaboration. It was very early days when we pitched this concept to Don, and he very much was into it and into being able to play with different sides of Rhodey that we haven't seen before.”

Not a Shocking Twist

While Feige's intention with making Rhodey a Skrull may have been to shock audiences, it was a reveal that many fans already saw coming. Furthermore, it's a reveal that undermines the character's development throughout the MCU up to this point; Rhodey has never been a lead character, and the limited time audiences have spent with him in previous titles have worked to progress his character further (his injury in Captain America: Civil War for example, as well as his reaction to the death of Tony Stark, his best friend, in Avengers: Endgame). Rhodey will finally get his turn in the spotlight however, as the character is set to headline the upcoming movie Armor Wars.

