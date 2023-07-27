Editor's note: The below contains full spoilers for Secret Invasion.

Even before the series’ release, Marvel fans have discussed how Secret Invasion could change the way we see the MCU’s history by replacing key characters with Skrull infiltrators. That does happen with one of the recurring heroes of Marvel Studios, James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), aka the War Machine. Some people hated that Secret Invasion teased Rhodey had been a Skrull in previous movies and TV shows, while others wondered how this unexpected reveal might affect the Armor Wars movie. Still, what everyone could agree on was that Secret Invasion should tell us when the Skrull Raava replaced the real Rhodey. Unfortunately, Secret Invasion ended without giving us a clear answer. Nevertheless, the show's final episode leaves enough breadcrumbs behind for us to guess at a possibility.

In Secret Invasion’s finale, G’iah (Emilia Clarke) defeats Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and frees all the human prisoners kept in New Skrullos, including the real Rhodey. While all the humans taken out of their pods are disoriented, Rhodey is the only one who needs help to walk, as his legs are not responsive. G’iah also underlines how Rhodey remained in stasis for a long time, a remark she doesn’t offer about anyone else. Finally, all the prisoners keep the same clothes they had on when kidnapped, with Rhodey wearing a hospital gown. If we put all these puzzle pieces together, there’s a strong chance Raava replaced Rhodey during the events of Captain America: Civil War. If that’s indeed the case, there are many movies that could have had a Skrull posing as War Machine.

‘Captain America: Civil War’ Might Have Damaged Rhodey More than We Imagined

In Captain America: Civil War, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) end up at each other’s throats while fighting about the Sokovia Accords, which was developed to put all superheroes in the service of government officials. As a military man, Rhodey obviously stood by Tony and the Sokovia Accords. The main battle between the two teams of heroes happened at the Leipzig-Halle Airport, and while everyone was holding their punches, Rhodey almost became a fatal casualty. During the battle, Vision (Paul Bettany) accidentally hits Rhodey with a beam from his Mind Stone, shutting down the War Machine armor. Rhodey falls from dozens of meters high, damaging his spine and affecting his ability to control his legs.

After the Leipzig-Halle Airport battle, Rhodey is taken to a hospital. By the end of Civil War, we see Rhodey doing walking exercises at the Avengers Compound, helped by Tony and a gadget build to give his legs more stability. However, if the real Rhodey was abducted in the hospital, Civil War's final moments might have already featured Raava.

While Gravik’s World War III plan was only put into motion after Thanos' defeat, the young Skrull spy had been preparing the battlefield for years. For instance, Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) wife, Varra (Charlayne Woodard), worked for Gravik. We also know Varra chose the face of the human Priscilla so she could seduce Fury. Finally, we know that Fury and Varra have been together since the Battle of New York from The Avengers. So, it wouldn’t be surprising to know Gravik had replaced an Avenger long before he got his hands on the Super Skrull technology, as the Skrull terrorist always knew that Earth’s mightiest heroes would be the biggest obstacle in the way of a possible insurgence. Furthermore, since Rhodey had ties to the Pentagon, replacing him with a Skrull would allow Gravik to keep an eye on the U.S. military.

The Skrulls Might Have Been Heroes in the War Against Thanos

After Captain America: Civil War, Rhodey would reappear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Both movies are about the Avengers fighting against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his genocidal plan of wiping out half the sentient life in the universe. If Rhodey was already a Skrull by them, it would make sense for Raava to play the hero role. Thanos’ plan also affected the Skrulls because it threatened to wipe out half of their species, which was an unacceptable blow to their fading culture, especially after the Kree Empire almost destroyed the shapeshifting aliens. Thanos’ invasion might have even stopped Gravik’s plan to take control of Earth, as there were more pressing matters to attend to by then.

While retconning Rhodey’s Infinity War and Endgame history doesn’t contradict the events of Secret Invasion, it surely gives the hero a tragic background. If Rhodey has been locked in a basement for so many years, he completely missed Thanos' attack on Earth. That means Rhodey will have to learn about the Snap, wrap his head around the five years half the population was gone, and even learn how the Avengers traveled through time to stop the Mad Titan. The most devastating blow for Rhodey will be realizing his best friend, Tony, sacrificed his life to save everyone else. Meanwhile, Rhodey was a prisoner to a Skrull fanatic. If a Skrull had already replaced Rhodey before the battle against Thanos, we can only imagine how soul-crushing it will be for him to return to reality.

Rhodey’s Presence in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Might Be Related to the Supersoldier Serum

Before Secret Invasion and after the Infinity Saga, Rhodey had only a single MCU appearance. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Rhodey spends some time with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) after the Falcon decides to give away the Captain America shield. Rhodey questions Sam about his decision not to take the mantle of Captain America, while he also supports his friend's choice. Nevertheless, soon after Sam gives away the shield, the Pentagon chooses another soldier to become Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

Walker is eventually sent to stop the Flag-Smashers and retrieve the supersoldier serum. If Gravik were already trying to enhance Skrull physiology by then, he would be willing to have a serum sample. With Rhodey being so crucial for the U.S. military, it’s hard to imagine he wasn’t aware John Walker would be chosen to become Captain America. Considering he was also an Avenger, Rhodey is the most likely to be asked what to do with the shield. So, Raava could have already been working on acquiring superpowers for the Skrulls during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before the Super Skrull machine was ready.

Things have never been more uncertain in the MCU, and Armor Wars doesn’t even have a release window. Still, we hope Marvel Studios will address Rhodey’s Skrull twist sooner than later. We need to know precisely when a Skrull replaced the hero and what the repercussions will be for such a drastic reveal.

All episodes of Secret Invasion are currently available on Disney+.