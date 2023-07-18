Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Secret Invasion.

At this point, every MCU fan has become Agent Prescod (Richard Dormer) from the pilot episode of Secret Invasion, passionately pointing at their detective board and screaming their Skrull theories at anyone who will listen. The latest breakthrough in this riveting case? James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) has been replaced by a mysterious female Skrull, igniting fervent speculation among fans about the true identity of this shape-shifting impostor and the duration of the real Rhodey's absence from the game. While we're just as in the dark as you are regarding the latter, we do have confirmation that the Skrull assuming Rhodey's identity is a formidable character with established, albeit limited, roots in the comic books. Here's everything we know about Rhodey's Skrull, Raava (Nisha Aaliya), how her on-screen persona differs from the source material, and what her reveal means for the show and the MCU as we know it.

RELATED: 'Secret Invasion' Episode 4: So, Where Is [SPOILER], Really?

Who Is Rhodey’s Skrull, Raava, in Marvel Comics?

Image via Marvel Comics

Rhodey marks the second major MCU character to be unmasked as a Skrull, following Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in the first episode. Unlike the Skrull impersonating Ross who died quickly and remains nameless, the credits of Episode 4 affirmed that the Skrull impersonating Rhodey is none other than Raava from Marvel Comics.

Created by Saladin Ahmed and Christian Ward, Raava first made her appearance in Black Bolt #1 in May 2017. Known as 'Raava the Un-Skrulled' due to her inability to shapeshift, she was once a rogue Skrull pirate who sought vengeance against the Skrull Empire in Earth 616 following the tragic loss of her children, Skragg and Raavaka. As a captive, Raava found herself imprisoned in a secret deep-space torture prison, where she encountered other prisoners like Metal Master, Blinky, Absorbing Man, and Black Bolt. Together, they orchestrated their escape, and with the help of Black Bolt's pet Lockjaw, they succeeded during their second attempt, though at the tragic expense of Absorbing Man's life.

The tough female warrior is known for wielding two energy swords called Angry Daughter and Hungry Son, both forged from her rage. Angry Daughter materializes in her right hand, while Hungry Son materializes in her left. Additionally, she possesses the power to fly, even in the vacuum of space, which helped her evade the Inhuman prison after escaping. As a space pirate, Raava also excels in piloting and has remarkable spatial awareness, especially useful in navigating mazes and labyrinth environments. She takes pride in having flown through labyrinth gods while veiled and always knows her direction wherever she goes. Adding to her mystique, Raava always speaks in the third person, with one of her most infamous quotes being: "Men with laws and threats of cages took Raava's blood kin until she could birth no more. So Raava took blood back. Raava gave birth to carnage."

Simply put, Raava is a total badass. And though her comic book background may not be extensive, knowing her origins adds an exciting layer that could help us connect with her character and maybe even predict some of her motives as the story progresses.

How Is the MCU's Raava Different From Her Comic Book Counterpart?

Image via Disney+

The MCU has a reputation for putting unique spins on their character's origins, and Raava is no exception. The live-action Raava is brought to life by the wonderful Nisha Aaliya, a British actress who is known best for her appearances in the UK soap Emmerdale Farm and the 2021 remake of The Girl On The Train. In the show, Raava has assumed the identity of James Rhodes, allowing her to skillfully infiltrate President Ritson's (Dermot Mulroney) inner circle.

Unlike her comic book iteration, where she betrayed the Skrull Empire, Secret Invasion depicts Raava as a seemingly loyal follower of Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Her history as a Skrull pirate could suggest a potential betrayal, but her relentless pursuit of having Fury killed and ensuring the success of Gravik's attack on the president in the latest episode suggests she is most likely committed to the cause. Despite not speaking in the third person, Raava's fiery and righteous tone leaves the same impact, especially during her confrontation with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) while firing him: "The reason we wrestled this power from mediocre men who don't look like us was not simply to turn around and hand it to mediocre men who do." Yeah, that sounds like the Raava we know.

Another noteworthy departure from her comic backstory is that MCU Raava effortlessly masters shapeshifting. That seems to be the extent of her abilities so far, but let's not rule out the possibility of seeing a Super Skrulled Raava unleash some of the powers she possessed in the comics or pull out her classic weapons during future battles. As far as motivations go, Raava's past, possibly still connected to her deceased children, could be fueling her deep-seated anger against humans, making them the potential murderers in this case. Conversely, the creators may have crafted a completely original storyline for her, using her name merely as a fun Easter egg, or even have set her up to be the MCU's version of Queen Veranke, queen of the Skrull Empire and the main antagonist in the Marvel Comics' Secret Invasion storyline.

No matter the direction the MCU chooses to take with Raava's character, her reveal holds immense significance for both the ongoing Secret Invasion series and potentially the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.

How Does Raava’s Reveal Change ‘Secret Invasion’ and Beyond?

Image via Disney+

If Raava is to become the MCU's version of Queen Veranke, it would carry huge implications for the rest of the series. For one, she would emerge as a major villain, potentially even surpassing Gravik's as a threat when it comes to power and influence, perhaps being the one secretly pulling the strings behind the scenes. This idea fits well with Veranke's comic book portrayal, where she orchestrates a massive Skrull operation to infiltrate Earth, weakening humanity for a full-scale invasion, and assumes the identity of Spider-Woman as a double agent working under Nick Fury.

Even if Raava doesn't turn out to be Queen Veranke, the fact that Rhodey is a Skrull is still a major development with far-reaching consequences. While this revelation wasn't a complete surprise to fans, it grants Raava significant authority, allowing her to manipulate the U.S. government's decisions and keep the Avengers at bay. Furthermore, if Rhodey really has been a Skrull in previous projects, it would reshape the entire fabric of the MCU as we know it. This notion is not super popular, as it would undo significant character development and impact our emotional attachment associated with the real Rhodey, depending on how far back his replacement extends. But it would undoubtedly change the context of those previous stories, for better or worse, and alter the narrative of the upcoming Armor Wars movie in monumental ways.

With the series drawing to a close and dozens of questions unanswered, the final two episodes are sure to be packed with excitement. Tune in for the thrilling two-part conclusion of Secret Invasion, airing this Wednesday and next on Disney+!