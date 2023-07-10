Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Secret Invasion.

One of the main appeals of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion is its suspense, the waiting to discover which character will be revealed to be a shape-shifting Skrull impostor next. But the most recent episode hints that the series’ next twist might be one it would have been better off avoiding. Not only would this twist not actually be surprising, but it would also reduce the impact of earlier developments in the series and past Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

At the end of Secret Invasion Episode 3, “Betrayed”, Varra/Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), the Skrull wife of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), examines a gun she has stored in a safe deposit box. She then makes a phone call, with the voice on the other end of the line giving her instructions on where and when to go for a meeting. Varra says she needs to speak to Skrull resistance leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who both she and Fury are implied to have a long history with, but the voice replies, “Yeah, well, you’re talking to me,” before hanging up. The voice sounds exactly like that of James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle), a colonel in the U.S. Air Force and member of the Avengers who has been working closely with the President of the United States (Dermot Mulroney) throughout the series. This suggests that the Rhodey that has appeared in the series is actually a Skrull who's impersonating him, but this would be a poor storytelling choice for several reasons.

Who is James "Rhodey" Rhodes?

Rhodey first appeared in the MCU’s original film, Iron Man, in which he was played by Terrence Howard before Cheadle took over the role, which he has now played for over a decade, in Iron Man 2. Originally the character was a military liaison to Stark Industries and a close friend of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) although the pair’s drastically different lifestyles sometimes caused conflict between them. After Tony used the first version of his Iron Man armor to escape captivity at the hands of the Ten Rings terrorist organization, Rhodey found him in the Afghanistan desert and brought him home.

In Iron Man 2, the pair repeatedly clashed when Rhodey began to believe Tony was using the armor irresponsibly, and they came to blows while both wearing suits after Tony got drunk in his. After the fight, Rhodey took the armor to his Air Force division, where it was modified by Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), creating the first War Machine suit. Eventually, Tony and Rhodey made peace and teamed up to defeat Hammer’s army of drones, which were hijacked by Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke). After the two defeated Vanko, Tony allowed Rhodey to keep the suit, and he became the first of the modern MCU superheroes to work directly for the U.S. government. Rhodey joined the new version of the Avengers that formed at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, although his loyalty to the government sometimes conflicted with his dedication to the team, as in Captain America: Civil War.

Why Would Making Rhodey a Skrull Be a Mistake?

Marvel’s Secret Invasion comics first revealed multiple major superheroes had been replaced by Skrulls for varying lengths of time, but doing this in the MCU would not work. The comics universe has existed for decades, so even when characters were said to have been replaced years prior much of their long histories remained intact. With most major characters appearing in several issues a month, the original versions were quickly able to make up for lost time and have plenty of new details added to their stories after they were rescued from the Skrulls.

Comparatively, the MCU has only existed for a fraction of that time and its characters usually only appear once or twice every few years. Saying that any of them were replaced before very recently risks delegitimizing most of their histories. Rhodey is a good example of this. The character has never received a ton of attention or development, but he’s still had important experiences during his time with the franchise. One was the life-altering injury he sustained in Civil War that left his legs paralyzed. Another was his heartbroken reaction to Tony’s death in Avengers: Endgame. These things need to have happened to the real Rhodey for them to keep the meaning they currently have. If it is said that they happened to an impostor, the original version of the character would lose all the nuances they gave him and the scenes in which they occurred would retroactively become less meaningful. For a franchise like the MCU, which prides itself on constantly building on what has come before, this would be a major mistake.

In addition to devaluing his past, making Rhodey a Skrull would also lessen the impact of his role in Secret Invasion, particularly his interactions with Fury. The series’ second episode featured a surprising scene in which Fury warned Rhodey of Gravik’s plans to take over the world in the hopes that the other man would help combat them, but Rhodey refused. When Fury tried to appeal to Rhodey as a fellow Black man in a position of power, the latter got even angrier and fired Fury, revealing that he had even volunteered to do so. The scene is a crucial one in the history of both characters as it reveals some of their feelings about race relations in America, which their previous appearances had not delved into. If the Rhodey that had this conversation turns out to be a Skrull and not the actual Black man, his part in it loses its significance.

Rhodey's unexpectedly antagonistic behavior towards Fury makes him an obvious Skrull suspect, so it would be more surprising if he doesn't turn out to be one. Furthermore, that behavior is more impactful if it is actually his. A recurring theme throughout Secret Invasion has been the idea that Fury has lost some of his edge as a spy and the current crisis is repeatedly blamed on his failure to live up to his end of the deal he made with the Skrull population. This makes the character seem more fallible than he has in the past, which in turn makes it seem more possible, however unlikely, that he could actually fail to stop Gravik, increasing the tension throughout the series. While the character will almost certainly prove his doubters wrong and triumph at the end, at this point in the series, having a former ally like Rhodey go against Fury because they genuinely don’t believe in him is more dramatic than them doing so because they are part of an enemy conspiracy.

It's worth remembering that it’s in no way confirmed that the series is making Rhodey a Skrull. The phone call between him and Varra ultimately creates more questions than it answers. But the show's creators clearly want the viewer to at least consider the possibility that the Avenger might have been replaced. Hopefully, they've also realized that actually doing so would do more harm than good to Secret Invasion and the MCU at large.

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.