Disney+'s latest Marvel series Secret Invasion has yet to pull any punches, killing off long-time MCU character Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in its premiere, having Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) shoot G'iah (Emilia Clarke) without hesitation and leaving her for dead (or so he thought), and firing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Episode 4 takes us on yet another twisted and messy ride. But one of the big reveals was all about Rhodey (Don Cheadle) being a, you guessed it, Skrull. The argument has been that Rhodey should not be a Skrull, and that perhaps Secret Invasion should pump the brakes on the shock value. But one question is begging to be answered: Where the heck is the real Rhodey?

When Was the Last Time We Saw Rhodey?

We have all known Rhodey since the early years of MCU, who was originally portrayed by Terrence Howard in Iron Man. Throughout the whole MCU journey, he is seen on Iron Man’s side, saving the president’s life in Iron Man 3, helping his fellow Avengers defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his whole army in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and take on a more political role, working beside the new president. It’s clear that he has a lot on his plate. The last time we saw him, however, was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He was only a guest star on this Disney+ show, but he is seen talking to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) about giving up the iconic shield, a rather brief yet important conversation.

As mentioned, in Secret Invasion, we see Rhodey taking up an even more serious role in the world of politics, specifically as an envoy to President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney). In the first few episodes, we see him trying to dismiss the council’s allegations of Fury and Maria Hill’s appearance during the Moscow bombing led by Gravik and his fellow rebel Skrulls — with Rhodey making a carpet-bomb joke towards Slovakia because they’re getting on his nerves. It is clear that whatever he is doing, he is a very busy man just trying to keep the nations together.

'Secret Invasion' Revealed Rhodey Has Been a Skrull

There have been a lot of suspicions about whether Rhodey is actually a Skrull or not, but all of this was answered in Episode 4. "Beloved" episode drops yet another bomb on the fans, confirming their theories about the identity of Rhodey. It turns out that he is actually not the person we knew these past few years, and instead, his whole identity was taken by a Skrull, assuming to get highly classified information on the plans of the US and later sabotage them for the Skrulls’ benefit. Besides all of this, there are some revelations and even more questions about Skrull Rhodey.

Rhodey being a Skrull undoes everything we've seen so far on Secret Invasion. It made us realize that Skrull Rhodey was the one who fired Fury (which in hindsight, was incredibly suspicious). He stripped Fury of his job because the Skrulls do not want him to get as much power to snoop around their business anymore. We also realize that he’s the one on the phone with Priscilla, asking her later to kill Fury. This just made the whole “don’t trust anyone” thing more true.

Secret Invasion making Rhodey a Skrull is a problem in and of itself. But besides that issue, another question pops up: Where is the actual Rhodey? The series has two episodes left to address this and tie up several other loose ends. Given what we've learned about how the Skrulls operate, it's clear that the Skrulls lure people into their lair to capture their memories and identity (or in Priscilla's case, ask permission), so we can guess that a similar situation happened with real Rhodey. But how long has the Skrull been disguising as Rhodey? Is the Rhodey we know all along a Skrull? There are still so many unanswered questions left. All we know is that this thing will dramatically change the fate of the MCU, especially with Rhodey’s fate in the future. No matter how Secret Invasion wraps up, we know that we will be seeing Rhodey again in Armor Wars, a sequel film that will follow Rhodey as he deals with his late friend Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) as it lands in enemy hands.