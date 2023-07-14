The President of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe must be one of the most stressful fictional career paths that could possibly exist, but one man has been brave enough to take on the responsibility. Dermot Mulroney plays President Ritson in the latest television series set in the successful franchise, Secret Invasion. But even if he portrays one of the most powerful men in a world that hosts the Avengers, the actor wasn't aware that his character existed in the MCU before he signed on to play the role. During a recent interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Mulroney confessed he had no clue about previous mentions of his character:

None — to the point that I’m only now, this moment, learning that Ritson had mentions in other films. That might have helped the sense of intimidation that I had about how many Marvel movies there were and what else I was working on. I had lines learned before I’d been able to have time to watch all those movies and figure out where President Ritson fits into the Marvel Universe when somebody just could have told me, “Watch [these] movies,” and I’d have been fine. I can do movies, but I have to concentrate on figuring out the Marvel Universe at present. During that time, I couldn’t even figure that out.

President Ritson was previously mentioned during the events of last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, when he was allegedly working on figuring out a new peace deal between the United States and New Asgard. While he didn't make a physical appearance in the movie, his presence was beginning to be noticed by audiences, and he had a much larger role in the events of the series currently airing on Disney+. An army from outer space is trying to take over the planet, and President Ritson must be protected before the Skrulls damage the world in unspeakable ways.

Secret Invasion is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) coming back to Earth after being away for years. His allies won't be precisely happy to see him, as even Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) can recognize that the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. abandoned the people who were close to him. But with Gravik's (Kingsley Ben-Adir) stealthy invasion obtaining positions of power around the world, they will have to discuss what actually happened between them at a different time, as the Avengers can't be called for help in this particular conflict. The Skrulls already live among the humans, and there's only a handful of people who are aware of that fact.

Image via Disney+

The Oval Office in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While President Ritson seems to be making a decent job of maintaining the United States safe after Thanos' (Josh Brolin) attack, he might be in more danger than he thinks. Harrison Ford has been cast as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, after William Hurt passed away. However, there's an interesting twist regarding the veteran MCU character, with Kevin Feige previously indicating that Ross will be the President of the United States by the time he's introduced in Captain America: Brave New World. Does that mean Ritson finds himself on borrowed time, or will a regular election take place in the MCU before next summer's blockbuster sequel hits the big screen?

