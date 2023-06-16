Just when you thought Marvel couldn’t hire more legendary talent, they managed to rope in Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman. While the actress has long been gunning for her chance to join the MCU, the timing was perfect for her to make her debut in the upcoming series Secret Invasion, in which she’ll step into the authority of Sonya Falsworth, a top MI6 agent whose status is right up there with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. The Phase 5 series will see the duo working side by side to prevent the dangerous Skrull invasion with both leaders finding strength in the other’s presence. During a recent interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, Colman and Jackson broke down Falsworth’s only potential weak spot and also chatted about the enjoyment they got from working with one another.

Throwing some hard-hitting questions at the co-stars, Nemiroff asked Colman to break down what she thinks Falsworth views as her greatest strengths and weaknesses. The Empire of Light star says that at the top of the series, we see a very confident Falsworth as “she thinks that no one’s gonna get the better of her,” adding that “she kind of feels like she knows everything.”

As for her weaknesses, Colman needed to take a second to dig deep, saying, “This is in-depth stuff that I never thought about when I was actually filming it!” After giving it some thought, she reveals that Falsworth gets more wrapped up in her feelings as the series progresses, adding that it’s “something she’s not used to.” Chiming in to back up his fellow agent, Jackson tosses in the idea that Falsworth “has a level of sentimentality for Fury that she doesn’t have for other people for some reason.” Describing her character as “cross,” Colman’s disconnect from others but close bond with Fury could point to the agent’s potential downfall.

Colman and Jackson’s Real-Life Bond

When it comes to Hollywood icons, Colman and Jackson are undoubtedly two names at the top of the list. Secret Invasion was the first time the duo worked across from one another and both found that their time together helped them better develop not only their characters but their depth as performers. For Colman, she says she was in a total “new girl” situation, walking onto a set where many of the other folks had worked together not just once but several times before. Praising Jackson for being “loud and warm,” she went on to share a memory of feeling a hand on her shoulder followed by a voice saying, “‘We’re gonna have so much fun!’” It was through Jackson’s “generosity” and “kindness” that Colman says she was fully able to immerse herself into the world of Secret Invasion.

On the other side, the set was like another home for Jackson who’s portrayed the gruff character since 2008’s Iron Man. After 15 years of tackling the same role but in different scripts, one may think that they know their character inside and out, but Jackson says that his scenes with Colman allowed him to tap into a different level of Fury. The Pulp Fiction actor reveals that many of the scenes were only run through once with the actors allowed to move forward with a “planned spontaneity,” something that he says Colman completely ran with. “She surprised me with the level of sincerity and care that she gave this guy, even though she was telling him he was flawed, and it allowed me to find some other place to go with Nick Fury other than that, you know, smart-ass stuff that he always comes up with.”

Check out Nemiroff’s full interview with Colman and Jackson below and watch legends come together when Secret Invasion infiltrates Disney+ on June 21.