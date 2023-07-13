Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Secret Invasion.There’s no denying that Secret Invasion started with a bang. But given its self-contained nature, there are some constraints that keep the series from reaching its full potential. So, to compensate for the fact that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is not being joined by any of the Avengers to fight an Avengers-level threat, it appears as if Secret Invasion is going for shock value instead. Out of the four episodes that have aired, "Beloved" marks the third episode that ends with the same “twist” — Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) shooting another one of Fury’s allies.

‘Secret Invasion’s Gravik Has Shot Three of Fury’s Allies

In Episode 1, "Resurrection," Fury’s tense reunion with Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) is short-lived. Although we expected an expanded storyline for Hill in the series, the former deputy director’s storyline is cut short when Gravik shoots her while the Skrull insurgent is disguised as Fury. While we can agree Hill deserved better, ending the episode this way proves no one is safe and the stakes are high in the show.

Fast-forwarding to Episode 3, "Betrayed," however, Gravik repeats this move by shooting G’iah (Emilia Clarke) after she sabotages his plan to nuke the Royal Navy and tries to flee from New Skrullos. While G’iah is not officially an ally of Fury, by helping Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), she indirectly is. Although we love to see Emilia Clarke on our screens again, after all her duplicitous shenanigans, do we really feel sorry for G’iah? Regardless, the shooting loses momentum as soon as the next episode starts, where it’s revealed G’iah acquired the ability to heal thanks to Extremis and recovers faster than you can say her name.

Episode 4, "Beloved," ends with (you guessed it) Gravik shooting Talos, Fury’s most trusted friend and valuable asset in this war. As with Maria Hill, Talos’ death is problematic for the series because it cuts short the possibility of him handing G’iah the leadership of the good Skrulls. Since his first appearance in Captain Marvel, Talos became a fan favorite thanks to his good guy twist and Mendelsohn’s portrayal. Given G’iah has just been resurrected after being shot, it’s highly unlikely Talos will be saved as well. At this point, Gravik is short of shooting Fury’s wife and dog to make his vendetta complete.

Is 'Secret Invasion' Relying on a Lazy Story Device?

In what could probably be the most unexpected twist of Fury’s background, in Episode 2, "Promises," we are introduced to his wife, Priscilla Fury (Charlayne Woodard). Priscilla is revealed to be a Skrull since her introduction in the series, and a bit of backstory is given on when and how they met. In the latest episode, she meets with Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes (this version is undeserving of being called "Rhodey"), who is also revealed to have been replaced by a Skrull since God knows when.

Skrull-Rhodes orders Priscilla to kill Fury and threatens to kill her if she doesn’t. Unknowingly to both, Fury hears their whole interaction and confronts Priscilla about it. In yet another scene playing for shock value, for a brief moment, it appears they shoot each other. The upside is that this isn’t the episode cliffhanger, but the downside is the move loses momentum when it’s immediately shown they both miss their shots on purpose. Love conquers all.

Up until now, Secret Invasion has succeeded in pulling some of its most gut-wrenching moves, but at what cost? With each passing week, it seems the show is sacrificing its most interesting characters for the sake of shock value, instead of making their deaths (or supposed deaths) more meaningful. Hill’s death, for example, was poised to have a lasting impact on Fury, but other than facing Elizabeth (Juliet Stevenson), Maria’s mom, with shame and regret, it didn’t seem to snap him out of his funk. The series can boast it has the best iteration of Nick Fury that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us, so they should really take advantage of that in the remaining two episodes.

