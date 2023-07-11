The opening scene of Marvel's Secret Invasion set the tone for the series, which is based on deception, distrust, and death. Martin Freeman appeared in it as Agent Everett Ross, the government aide with links to Wakanda, and the scene culminates in Talos (Ben Mendohlson) shooting Ross, with Ross then turning into a Skrull after his death. But the question is — was he always a Skrull? We asked Freeman in order to find out.

Speaking to Collider's Christina Radish earlier about the fourth and final season of Breeders, Freeman was asked about his reaction to discovering that Ross would be appearing in the series as a Skrull — who can take on the form of any human — and if he'd had any advanced warning on the matter. As Freeman noted, chronologically, the series is supposed to overlap with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in which he also appears as the estranged partner of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the director of the CIA.

"No, we had a conversation about it. Put it this way, I wasn't playing anything in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a Skrull," said Freeman. "I wasn't thinking, 'I'm a Skrull,' Secret Invasion and Wakanda Forever were definitely overlapping, chronologically, but I was never given a full definitive party line about, 'This is the Gospel truth now.'"

Freeman added that, personally, he was rejecting the notion that Ross has been a Skrull all along and that he had played the character as a human and had no interest in that story being changed, adding that he was not a fan of retrofitting a story with which the audience has grown accustomed.

"I don't wanna play Ross as Skrull. I don't wanna believe he's been a Skrull this whole time, so I don't. That's not what I've played. I've believed, all the time, in Ross's integrity, actually. I really enjoy playing Ross, as a Skrull or otherwise. I've enjoyed playing him as an organic human man, so I don't wanna lose him to Skrulldom. So, no, Ross, for me, is not a Skrull. But I was forewarned before seeing a script and I was like, 'Huh? What the fuck?!' Because then, you have to retrofit everything you've done and everything the audience thinks. As someone said, when Duke Ellington died, 'If I don't want to believe it, I just won't believe it. It's not true, if I don't believe it.' So, I'm just gonna go with my own thing. I've played him as a human, so that's what I believe."

Freeman Views MCU Returns as "A Lovely Bonus"

When Radish then asked if Freeman thought the character's apparent demise would affect his position in the MCU long term, Freeman admitted after every project he assumes it may well be the last time he features in the blockbusting comic-book franchise, adding that he relishes every moment he's involved because he isn't sure when it will happen again.

"No. I never think I've got a future in the MCU. I always assume I haven't, which is the safest M.O. I think it's the safest thing, given that I'm not one of the A-team in the MCU. I'm definitely on the subs bench. I'm a good little substitute. I can come on when needed, for about five minutes at the end of the game. I'm not assuming anything, that I have a future in the MCU. But whenever it happens, it's a lovely bonus."

Secret Invasion drops new episodes each Wednesday on Disney+. Don't miss our full conversation with Freeman, and in the meantime you can check out the new trailer for the final season of Breeders below, before the show returns to FX on July 31: