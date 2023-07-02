Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Secret Invasion.Trying to identify Skrulls is like trying to catch smoke with your bare hands. These shape-shifting aliens possess the unnerving ability to seamlessly blend among humans, making them an elusive and formidable threat. The conventional method of resorting to killing a suspect to unveil their true identity carries dire consequences, and while a few alternative approaches have emerged over the years, discerning Skrulls without risking harm to innocent individuals remains a persistent challenge.

In the high-stakes world of Marvel's Secret Invasion, the failure to distinguish friend from foe has already resulted in significant casualties. While the MCU characters continue their search for a foolproof method, fans can channel their inner detectives and potentially spot Skrulls hidden in plain sight by applying a simple yet intriguing color theory, which holds the promise of revealing their true nature.

The Challenges of Identifying Skrulls in the MCU

By now, we all know the more surefire way to determine whether someone is a Skrull is by killing them, as Skrulls revert to their natural, green form when they die. We've seen this several times in the MCU now, with a Skrull disguised as Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) in Captain Marvel, and more recently with Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in the first episode of Secret Invasion. Unfortunately, if someone is presumed to be a Skrull and is exterminated, but turns out to actually be human, the outcome can be devastating.

While murder is an extreme approach, there are alternative ways to identify Skrulls, albeit highly situational. One such strategy is relying on their inability to replicate superhuman abilities, making it evident when they impersonate an MCU hero. However, considering the Avengers are unlikely to make an appearance in this series, this particular approach may not prove useful in the current context. Another effective technique capitalizes on the Skrulls' inability to replicate the unique characteristics and personalities of the individuals they simulate. This vulnerability presents an opportunity for those closest to Skrulls' targets to sense that something s not quite right. We saw this in Captain Marvel twice, when Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) questioned Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) about his early life to prove he's not a Skrull, and again when Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) questioned a Skrull disguised as Captain Marvel, who ultimately failed the test.

It's not clear whether this approach will still be effective, however, as the Skrulls seem to have evolved the technology of their fracking pods in the past 30 years, potentially allowing them to mimic their hosts more effectively. They've also discovered that the length of time spent in their human form makes it harder to spot them, as G'iah (Emilia Clarke) explains to a new rebel recruit in Episode 1. If that's the case, three decades in someone's human form may render this strategy useless — and even if this method does still work, it requires specific interactions and time to yield potentially useful information. The most useful trick so far involves severing a limb and seeing if it turns green, which we saw during the interrogation scene in the second episode when Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) cuts off Brogan's (Ben Peel) finger. Although this approach is undoubtedly genius, it raises the question of how to pinpoint a Skrull without resorting to such morbid measures that could harm innocent individuals.

In the Secret Invasion comic storyline, Reed Richards develops a device capable of recognizing Skrulls based on their unique DNA, granting the Avengers a critical advantage in their battle against the Skrulls. Similar gadgets, officially deemed Skull Detectors, also exist in comics such as Guardians of the Galaxy Prequel Infinite Comic and Captain Marvel: Starforce on the Rise. Nothing quite so nifty has been introduced in the live-action story so far, but there's a possibility they could emerge later in the series to help the humans regain the upper hand in the invasion. In the meantime, viewers may be able to differentiate humans and Skrulls on the Disney+ series simply by paying close attention to their clothing.

This Color Theory Could Help Viewers Unmask 'Secret Invasion's Skrulls

When it comes to detecting Skrulls just by looking at them, there's a potential indicator for those willing to take a closer look. If you rewatch the first two episodes, you'll notice a recurring theme: most of the characters who turn out to be Skrulls are adorned in green, whether it's their main wardrobe or an accessory. This fascinating observation could serve as a clue to discerning who is a Skrull at that given moment.

Think back. Before the shocking reveal that Everett Ross was a Skrull in Episode 1, he can be seen wearing a bandana around his neck with green patterns. Later in the episode, the first refugee we see G’iah welcome to New Skrullos is wearing a green jacket. Not only that, but G’iah herself, along with everyone else on the abandoned nuclear site, can be seen wearing — you guessed it — green coats, shirts, hats, and shoes. There doesn’t seem to be a character without a green accessory in the entire scene. Meanwhile, when Talos and Fury interrogate Vasily Poprishchin (Uriel Emil), the Chechen former rebel turned arms dealer and art gallery owner, who was constructing a bomb for Gravik (Kingsley Ben Adir), he wears a brown tie with green stripes. Even Sonya can be seen wearing a vibrant green shirt in the intense torture scene we mentioned earlier.

The only characters this pattern of green attire doesn’t seem to apply to are Gravik and two Skrulls present in the Council meeting, FXN pundit Chris Stearns (Christopher MacDonald) and Shirley Sagar (Seeta Indrani), the only council member who openly refuses to submit to Gravik. For Gravik, it makes perfect sense, as the leader of the rebellion and future Super Skrull may deliberately be decked in all-black to signify his superior, more powerful status. As for the other two, since we know that Shirley has no intentions of joining Gravik, Chris' lack of green could be a clue that he will also stand against the Skrull rebels, implying that the absence of green might just point to Skrull allies. It's worth noting, however, that every wall in the secret building the Council meeting is held in is covered in green wallpaper and that they are all sitting in green chairs.

Whether the prevalence of the color green on Skrulls hiding in plain sight is a coincidence, a brilliant choice by Marvel, or a deliberate means for Skrull rebels to recognize each other in public, it is undeniably a clever clue. While this color theory has yet to be proven, it holds significant potential, and we strongly encourage you to keep a keen eye on these details in the upcoming episodes!

New episodes of Secret Invasion arrive weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.